Business News | DKMS Foundation Hosts 'Lifesaver Honours Night' to Celebrate Changemakers in the Fight Against Blood Cancer

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11: DKMS Foundation, a non-profit organisation supporting patients with blood cancer and blood disorders, hosted the DKMS Lifesaver Honours to recognise partners, supporters, and medical professionals whose contributions have strengthened the donor registry, improved patient care, and enabled more patients to receive a second chance at life.

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The event brought together key stakeholders whose collective efforts have driven the expansion of the blood stem cell donor registry and enhanced patient care in India. It highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration across the medical community, institutions, and civil society to address the growing need for stem cell donors, while also drawing attention to ongoing efforts to raise awareness and bridge gaps in access to timely, life-saving transplants for patients across the country.

Among the prominent guests at the evening were Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, and Mandira Bedi, actor, television presenter, and fitness advocate, who lent their support to the cause.

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"Our mission to provide a second chance at life is a collaborative effort spanning medical science, corporate social responsibility, and public advocacy," said Patrick Paul, Executive Chairman, DKMS India. "The Lifesaver Honours is our way of expressing gratitude to those who go above and beyond to bring hope to patients in need. Their commitment continues to form the backbone of our work in India."

Dr. Elke Neujahr, Global CEO, DKMS said, "Every year, thousands of donor searches are initiated globally, highlighting the ongoing need for matching donors. At DKMS, we are committed to ensuring that every patient in need can find a suitable match."

"This is only possible through collaboration. To save lives it takes voices that inspire action, institutions that mobilise communities, medical teams that deliver excellence, and individuals whose dedication never stops."

A key highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Honour to Dr. Latha Jagannathan, Medical Director and Managing Trustee, BMST Bengaluru, in recognition of her contribution to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition and to stand alongside those committed to this cause," said Dr. Latha Jagannathan. "It is a privilege to contribute to work that brings hope to families when they need it most."

The evening also served as a platform to discuss key challenges in blood stem cell transplantation, including gaps in donor availability, awareness, and timely access to treatment, while highlighting the need for stronger collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem to improve patient outcomes.

The evening honoured winners across four distinct categories:

Category 1: Awareness

Excellence in Blood Cancer & Blood Disorders Reporting: Awarded to Afshan Yasmeen, Deputy Editor, The Hindu, Bengaluru, for impactful reporting that brought the cause to the forefront of public discourse through the story, "A Silent Burden: Thalassaemia Patients in Karnataka Battle Disease with Hope and Hardship"

Category 2: Registration

Outstanding Institutional Partner: Recognising Manipal Institute of Technology (MAHE), Manipal, for leading the way in youth donor registration.Outstanding Corporate Partner: Celebrating EXL Technologies, India, for integrating the DKMS mission into their CSR and employee engagement initiatives.

Category 3: Medical Excellence

Collection Centre of the Year: Awarded to BMST, Bengaluru, for demonstrating exceptional standards in donor care and stem cell collection.Medical Advisory Group Felicitation: A special honour for 10 distinguished members of the medical community for their expert guidance.

Category 4: Special Recognition

Lifetime Excellence Award: A leadership-discretionary honour recognising an individual who has made a unique, transformative impact on the lives of patients with blood cancer and blood disorders.

About DKMS Foundation

DKMS Foundation, India, is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders, such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia. The foundation aims to improve the situation of patients in India and across the world by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors.

For more information, please visit www.dkms-India.org.

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