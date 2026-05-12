Business News | Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) by Dr. D.Y Patil Unitech Society Inaugurates Saraswati Knowledge Centre, Marking a New Chapter in Academic Excellence

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) by Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society, Pune, successfully inaugurated its Saraswati Knowledge Centre (Central Library) in a ceremony that brought together distinguished academics, institutional leaders, and students at its campus in Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri Colony, Pune. The Centre is a symbol of architectural grandeur and thoughtfully designed infrastructure for modern learning, offering a supportive environment that inspires curiosity and intellectual growth.

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The event stands as a defining milestone in the university's mission to cultivate a culture of learning and scholarly inquiry.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Former President of the Republic of Mauritius, as the Chief Guest. The presence of a noted scientist and former head of state, H.E. Dr. Gurib-Fakim, elevated this distinguished event to the stature of an international gala. The ceremony was graced by the Chief Patrons: Hon. Dr. P. D. Patil, Founder & Chairman of Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society; Hon. Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, Chancellor of Dnyaan Prasad Global University; and Hon. Dr. Somnath P. Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dnyaan Prasad Global University.

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"The Saraswati Knowledge Centre (Central Library) embodies our resolution to place academic excellence and the pursuit of knowledge at the very core of DPGU. It is our gift to every student, scholar, and faculty member who walks through these doors, a space that belongs to all, and serves all." Hon. Dr. Somnath P. Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dnyaan Prasad Global University.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, researchers, and academic dignitaries from across disciplines. The Saraswati Knowledge Centre (Central Library) is equipped with an extensive collection of print and digital resources, exceptional reading halls, research databases, collaborative study spaces, and advanced knowledge retrieval systems.

"The inauguration of our Saraswati Knowledge Centre (Central Library) is a living declaration of our belief that access to knowledge is the foundation of every great institution. At DPGU, we are committed to nurturing graduates who are not only career-ready but also intellectually curious, critically aware, and deeply engaged with the world. This Centre will be a space for students & members where ideas take shape, questions find answers, and aspirations become achievements. We are deeply proud to see this vision come to life," said Dr. Rohini Patil, Chief Operating Officer, Dnyaan Prasad Global University.

The Saraswati Knowledge Centre(Central Library) represents a significant capital investment in the academic infrastructure of Dnyaan Prasad Global University by Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society, established to serve as an intellectual centre for thousands of students and faculty across disciplines, enhancing research capabilities and providing a wealth of knowledge resources for the university community.

About DPGU

Dnyaan Prasad Global University by Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society, based in Pune, Maharashtra, is a multidisciplinary University committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation. DPGU offers globally aligned programs across diverse fields, combining academic rigour with real-world learning. Guided by the values of knowledge and purpose, the university aims to nurture globally competent, socially responsible graduates.

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