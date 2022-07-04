New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications has issued an advisory to the general public on the proper use of wireless jammer and booster or repeaters.

Wireless jammer or signal jammer intentionally jams or blocks authorized signals such as cellular communications, personal communications, navigational communications (GPS) by radiating strong radio energy of similar frequencies, it said.

The use of such jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is "generally illegal", except specifically permitted by the Centre, the advisory document said.

Currently, only States and UTs, defence forces, central police organizations, and examination conducting bodies can procure (only models approved by government of India) and use jammers.

"Private sector organizations and/ or private individuals cannot procure/ use jammers in India," the advisory said.

It is also unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market jammers in India.

"It is unlawful to possess, sale, and/ or use mobile signal repeater/ booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed Telecom Service. In case, consumers are experiencing problems with the quality of service/ connectivity issue, the concerned TSP should be contacted to address the issue," it added.

Separately, on 21 January, 2022, the DoT warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms, after the Centre noticed that some on-line commerce platforms were facilitating the sales of wireless jammers which are capable of disrupting the authorised telecom and other wireless networks. (ANI)

