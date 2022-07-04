All You Need to Know About Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release in theatres this Thursday, and the hype for it is starting to build up. The first fourth solo film for a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is going to feature a whole lot of thunder and a whole of lot of love. With a bunch of great additions to the cast and Taika bringing his classic comedy to this joint, its surely going to be another great time at the theatres. Thor- Love and Thunder Review: Early Reactions to Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's Flick Are Out, Critics Say Marvel Movie Was Delightful and Gratifying!

The promos for Thor: Love and Thunder have promised for a colorful trip around the cosmos. With the Guardians of the Galaxy and the return of more characters in the film too, we will finally what Thor has been up to since the events of Avengers: Endgame. So, before you watch the movie, here's all you need to know about the upcoming film.

Cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor while he will be joined by Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, also known as Mighty Thor. Christian Bale will play the antagonist Gorr the God Butcher. They will also be joined by Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Taika Waititi (Korg), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Plot of Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will pickup after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will see Thor attempt to find inner peace. However, his search is disturbed when Gorr the God Butcher arrives and is on a mission of eliminating all gods. Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie and Korg, and also reunites with Jane Foster who wields Mjolnir now.

Watch The Trailer For Thor: Love and Thunder

Release Date For Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theatres exclusively on July 7, 2022 in India and on July 8, 2022 in the USA. Thor – Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Others Serve Wow Fashion at the Red Carpet Premiere (View Pics and Videos).

Review For Thor: Love and Thunder

The reviews for Thor: Love and Thunder aren't out yet. The moment they are, the page will be updated.

