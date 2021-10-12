Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): DOT School of Design, Chennai, India is one of the prominent B.Des Colleges in Chennai offering comprehensive design education since 2020.

The institute recently launched a redesigned website with a fresh look and added features. The website was revamped with the goal of providing adequate information to students aspiring to make a mark in the field of design.

The newly designed website is user-friendly and offers a much clear perspective of the different courses offered, the faculty team for the different design disciplines, a preview of the events and workshops, as well as other valuable information for prospective students.

Additionally, the management has indicated that clarifications regarding the design courses can be found in the newly added FAQ section, which offers to address the common queries that students may have on the courses or the institute.

According to the official spokesperson of the DOT school, "Our mission is to inspire design awareness and provide world-class design education to students who are passionate about design."

In line with their mission, DOT school of Design holds the unique distinction of providing a comprehensive platform for aspiring designers to expand their knowledge in various design disciplines. The institute offers Bachelors, Masters and Diploma courses in different streams including Fashion Design, Interior Design and Fine Arts.

Through superior design education, the institute seeks to instil a sense of creativity in students from diverse backgrounds.

Awards & Recognitions

Some of the awards conferred on the Dot School of Design, Chennai. These awards position the institute as one of the top B.Des Colleges in Chennai.

Early this year the Dot School of Design, Chennai won the 'Most Promising Design Education College' award in the WEEXPO Lead '21 conclave. The Higher Education Digest named the institute as the "College of the Year 2021".

The Indian Achievers Forum conferred the "Shiksha Bharathi" award for educational excellence to the Dot School of Design, Chennai. The forum also awarded the institute for their "Outstanding Professional Achievement & Contribution in Nation Building".

In the National Education Excellence Awards & Conference conducted by Begin Up Research Intelligence, the Dot School of Design won awards for being the 'Leading & Most Promising Design college of the year 2021' and for 'Outstanding Virtual Knowledge Delivery during Pandemic'.

The 15th Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Puraskar Awarding Ceremony was organized by the Center for Education Growth and Research recently. The Chairperson of Dot School of Design was recognized for his leadership and was awarded the 'Exemplary Academic Leader of the Year 2021'. The institute went on to bag the award for the "Best Private Design College in Tamil Nadu for Academic Excellence 2021".

By incorporating hands-on learning and tangible projects, the DOT School of Design curriculum is tailored to meet Industrial standards, aiming to elevate the quality of design education in India to an international level through its unique learning processes and state-of-the-art curriculum.

There are undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programs offered by DOT School of Design. The institute is an all-in-one design college catering to the aspiring students in Chennai.

