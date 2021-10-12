Ahmedabad, October 12: An alleged psychopath is harassing young couple in villages of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad districts of Gujarat. The bike-borne man usually threatens couples over public display of affection. He on October 10 targeted a couple who was meeting near Narmada canal in Zundal village. He first asked the couple what they were doing and later stabbed the boyfriend. Police have registered a case. Gujarat Shocker: Man Sets Wife and Eight-Month-Old Son on Fire Over Domestic Dispute; Arrested.

According to a report by Times of India, a 20-year-old woman from Ahmedabad's Vadaj area, and her boyfriend, a resident of Chandkheda, went to Narmada canal in Zundal village in Gandhinagar on October 10. The boyfriend was sitting on his scooter and the woman was standing. They were having a conversation when the alleged psychopath came there and started abusing them. Gujarat Shocker: Tribal Couple Thrashed For Eloping in Chhotaudepur District; Three Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

"He asked us what we were doing there. We told him that if he has some issue then we would go away from there. But this did not go well with him and he took out a knife and began attacking my boyfriend," the woman said. The boyfriend was stabbed multiple time. She also said the accused attacked her when she tried to save her boyfriend.

The accused had in past attacked couples in Raysan and Khoraj villages. He usually ask couples having intimate moments near the canal or at secluded places to avoid public display of affection. If they silently go away, then he doesn’t do anything. But if they resist or object, he attacks them, TOI reported.

