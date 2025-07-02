NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2: In a significant step towards advancing Hydrogen Research and Clean Energy Innovation, Dover India (Part of Dover Corporation), and RV College of Engineering (RVCE), Mysuru Road, Bengaluru, have announced a strategic partnership to establish a state-of-the-art laboratory in Materials and Component Reliability Testing under the Centre for Hydrogen and Green Technology, a Centre of Excellence at RVCE. The lab, to be housed within the RVCE campus, is poised to become a hub for cutting-edge research in hydrogen technologies and advanced material reliability under extreme environments.

This collaboration aims to accelerate research in hydrogen systems and, over time, will potentially expand to other emerging areas such as sustainable materials, IoT, and Industry 4.0. The CoE will host state-of-the-art infrastructure developed jointly by researchers from Dover India Innovation Center (DIIC) and RVCE. These facilities, designed according to global standards, are first-of-their-kind in India and are available only in a handful of countries globally. The CoE will bring together over 20 technologists from Dover and RVCE to conduct next-generation research enabling hydrogen generation, storage, transportation, handling and safety, and end applications. It will also serve as a training ground for RVCE students to hone their skills using high-end infrastructure and be at the forefront of clean energy technology.

Pioneering India's Hydrogen Research Ecosystem

Dover India's R&D arm, established in 2021 in Jigani, Bengaluru, has emerged as a leading Innovation Center focusing on prognostics, tribology, corrosion and coatings, polymer synthesis, and material characterization. This new facility marks a significant capability expansion under DIIC's platform-based approach that supports Operating Company applications and accelerates multi-sector technology development.

"Collaborating with RVCE enables us to foster a strong academia-industry partnership that will fuel the next wave of clean energy innovation and cover the entire spectrum of basic and applied research in this area," said Vivek Srivastava, R&D Head, who is leading the initiative from Dover's end.

Leadership Commitment

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the laboratory under the Centre for Hydrogen and Green Technology was formally signed by senior leadership from both institutions. Tushar Banerjee, Vice President & Managing Director, and Prashanth Santhanam, Senior Director - Finance, represented Dover India. From RVCE, the MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. M. P. Shyam, President - Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST), Dr. K. N. Subramanya, Principal - RV College of Engineering, and Dr. Geetha K.S., Vice Principal - Strategic Higher Education Leader, Expert in STEM Curriculum Development, Research & Innovation and Dr. Ujwal Shreenag Meda, Coordinator, Centre for Hydrogen and Green Technology, Their joint vision underscores the commitment of both organizations to nurture innovation, build scalable solutions, and drive India's leadership in the global hydrogen economy.

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, USA, with revenue of over $7 billion. Dover's India footprint includes manufacturing plants in Chennai, Bhiwadi, Mumbai, and Vadodara, with multiple sales offices across India. The company also operates an Innovation Center & Lab in Bengaluru to support global operating companies in Engineering, Digital, and IT Engineering Solutions.

www.dovercorporation.com/dover-india

