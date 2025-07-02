Is Central Government Offering Free Tablets to Students Under ‘Free Smart Tablet Scheme 2024–25’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message

Delhi, July 2: A message claiming that the central government is distributing free smart tablets to students under the "Free Smart Tablet Scheme 2024-25" is going viral on WhatsApp. The widely forwarded message alleges that students from classes 8, 10, and 12, as well as those pursuing graduation, post-graduation, and diploma courses, can avail free tablets by applying through two attached links.

The message further states that the initiative is part of a central government scheme to promote digital education and skill development. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has debunked the viral message as fake. According to the government’s official fact-checking agency, there is no such scheme being run by the central government for providing free smart tablets to students. In a post on X, PIB Fact Check stated, "#FactCheck: This claim is #Fake. The central government is not running any such scheme." Fraudulent Website sarvashikshaabhiyan.com Makes Fake Job Offers, Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Free Tablet Scheme 2024-25 Fake, Says PIB

The viral message has raised concerns among students and parents eager to benefit from government initiatives, but authorities have urged caution and advised people not to click on the suspicious links attached in the message. These links could potentially be harmful or misleading. The government regularly issues official updates regarding educational schemes, and citizens are encouraged to rely only on authentic government websites and announcements for such information. Fact Check: Did ‘The Odyssey’ Teaser, Featuring Matt Damon and Tom Holland, Leak Online? Here’s What We Know About Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Movie.

In conclusion, the so-called “Free Smart Tablet Scheme 2024-25” is a hoax. Students and guardians should ignore the message and refrain from sharing it further to prevent misinformation from spreading. The PIB continues to monitor and expose similar fake claims to protect the public from scams and false information.

Fact check

Claim : Central Government is offering free smart tablets to students from class 8 to post-graduation under the 'Free Smart Tablet Scheme 2024-25'. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check has confirmed that the claim is fake and no such scheme is being run by the Central Government. Full of Trash Clean

