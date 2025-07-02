Cupertino, July 2: The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the most powerful smartphone in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. According to reports, Apple is set to introduce its iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in the global market, including in India, around September 2025, offering major upgrades in design and performance. The company is also rumoured to launch its slimmest iPhone to date, the iPhone 17 Air.

The iPhone 17 Pro lineup will include major design changes compared to the iPhone 16 Pro series launched last year. This time, the smartphones are expected to sport the newly unveiled iOS 26, which packs improvements and changes in the overall user interface. Apple introduced 'Liquid Glass' UI with its latest iOS 26 update, and the same is expected in the upcoming iPhone 17 models. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know About New Nothing Smartphone Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Glyph Matrix.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Design Features and Specifications

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is expected to start at INR 1,64,990. It will be a top-end premium Apple iPhone model featuring a redesigned squircle-shaped rear camera bump and a 5,000mAh-equivalent battery, as mentioned by various reports. It may include a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and run on Apple's powerful A19 Pro chipset. iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to sport triple 48MP rear cameras, including wide, ultrawide, and telephoto, and a 24MP front camera for selfies.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price, Design Features and Specifications

Apple iPhone 17 Pro price in India is expected to start at INR 1,39,990. The smartphone will likely share the same design and A19 Pro processor as the Pro Max model. However, it may come with a smaller 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. It may also feature a triple rear camera setup, including 48MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lenses. On the front, it is rumoured to have a 24MP camera. The iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to come with a 3,600mAh equivalent battery.

Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Design Features and Specifications

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is expected to be its slimmest product ever, with a thickness of up to 5.5mm. It may follow the path of the iPhone 16e in terms of a single-camera rear design. The Apple iPhone 17 Air price in India is expected to start at INR 99,990. It could feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, Apple's A19 chip, a 48MP rear camera, and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air is also likely to pack a 2,800mAh equivalent battery. Moto G96 5G Launch Set in India on July 9, 2025, Coming With 144Hz 3D Curved pOLED Display; Check Other Specifications, Features and Rumoured Price.

Apple iPhone 17 Price, Design Features and Specifications

Apple iPhone 17 price in India is expected to start at INR 89,990. The base model in Apple's upcoming lineup is expected to feature a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera on the rear, and a 12MP front camera. It may come powered by the A19 chip, though some reports suggest Apple might stick with the A18. The iPhone 17 will likely pack a 3,600mAh battery and a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display.

