Dr. Dipak Harke, 1st Indian to achieve 174 world records will be honoured with Bharat Gaurav Samaan in Zurich Switzerland

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/Target Media): Bharat Mahotsav, Festival of One India, is being organised from 20th - 24th November 2021 in Zurich (Switzerland) with the theme being "Celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence".

In this unique Mahotsav Dr. BK Dipak Harke will be honoured with the most coveted Bharat Gaurav Samman for promoting Indian ancient Rajyoga Meditation by setting 174 different world records. The award will be given by the Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Culture and External Affairs of India Meenakshi Lekhi.

Also Read | Will Neymar Play in Argentina vs Brazil? Check Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in Playing XI of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL Match.

Nepal's first Vice President Honorable Shri Ramanand Jha presented 1st Global Peace Award to Dr Dipak Harke on 02 October 2021 at Kathmandu.

Forbes magazine's March 2020 issue titled 'Modern India's Game Changers' focuses on the work done by Dr. BK Dipak Harke to spread the ancient Raja Yoga of India.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Sweats It Out in the Nets With Head Coach Rahul Dravid's Help Ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 (Watch Video).

Dr. BK Dipak Harke became the first Indian to achieve 174 world records including the following:

The biggest rangoli; The biggest greeting car; The biggest newspaper; The biggest kite; The biggest postcard; The biggest inland letter; The biggest pamphlet; The biggest trophy; The biggest book; The biggest wedding bouquet; The biggest flower Shivling; The smallest rakhi; The smallest lotus; The smallest badminton racket; and The biggest rose bouquet.

For spreading ancient Raja Yoga for the last 32 years, Dr. BK Dipak Harke has been honoured with the International Achievement Award by actress Raveena Tandon in Kolkata.

He was also felicitated by actress Madhuri Dixit in Goa with the "International Glory Award."

Actress Bipasha Basu honoured Dr. BK Dipak Harke with the "India Excellence Award" in Bangalore.

In the same way, actress Urmila Matondkar felicitated him with "Indian Glory Award" in Delhi actor Vivek Oberoi also honour Dr. BK Dipak Harke with "Indian Pride Award."

Meanwhile, actor Sunil Shetty presented Dr. Harke in Goa with the "India Signature Brand Award."

Also, Union Water Power Minister Shri Ratanlal Kataria honoured him with "Bharat Gaurav Award" in Delhi, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Kaushal Kishor felicitated Dr. Harke with "Bharat Gaurav Yuva Award 2021" in Delhi.

Actor Sonu Sood honoured him with "International Glory Award 2021" in Goa.

Dr. Dipak Harke, was honoured in Bangkok by Marissa Fankwamfi, a well-known Thai entrepreneur, and Dr. Abhiram Kulshreshtha, Director-General of the National Institute for Education and Research.

Lord B. Parekh, Lord Rami Ranger and Amrita Devendra Fadnavis presented them the Bharat Gaurav Award in the House of Commons of the British Parliament in London.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)