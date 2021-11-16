Fresh off the disappointment of getting eliminated in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, the Indian team is wasting no time and have started preparations in full swing for the T20I series against New Zealand. They have a new leader with Rohit Sharma taking charge as full-time T20I captain and former cricketer Rahul Dravid assuming the responsibility of the new head coach. The Indian team had its' first full training session in Jaipur yesterday ahead of the 1st T20I against New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. BCCI shared the video on its Twitter handle. IND vs NZ, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Take a Look at the Video Below:

New roles 👌 New challenges 👊 New beginnings 👍 Energies were high yesterday on Day 1 at the office for #TeamIndia T20I captain @ImRo45 & Head Coach Rahul Dravid. 👏 👏#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/a8zlwCREhl — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma is seen in some devastating form in the nets as he takes guard as the face of India's T20I cricket. His performance would once again be crucial for the side going into this series. Going by his form in the nets, fans can expect a big knock from the 'Hitman' on Wednesday. Dravid was also seen giving throwdowns to the Indian T20I captain in the nets. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Jaipur

One of the main features of this Indian team in the T20Is against New Zealand would be its young players. A number of young Indian stars like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and also Avesh Khan were rewarded for their performances in IPL 2021 and they would be an intricate part of India's T20I plans as the team prepares for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

But India's task would not be easy. They face an in-form New Zealand side, who just reached the final of the T20 World Cup, losing to Australia in Dubai. India do have a score to settle for their loss to the Kiwis in the Super 12 stage and it would be a very exciting series with the T20 World Cup 2021 finalists without their skipper Kane Williamson after the latter opted out of the series to focus more on the Test matches against Virat Kohli's side.

