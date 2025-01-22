VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: The much-anticipated Trendsetter Award 2025, organized by Times Applaud on 19 Jan 2025, celebrated outstanding achievements across various fields. The event, held at Hotel Ginger, recognized trailblazers who have made significant contributions to their respective industries, with Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

The Trendsetter Award 2025 was a grand celebration aimed at honoring individuals who have demonstrated innovation and excellence. Times Applaud, known for recognizing and encouraging talent across diverse sectors, meticulously curated the award ceremony. Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan presented the prestigious awards, adding glamour and inspiration to the evening, as she acknowledged the efforts of achievers from different walks of life.

Dr. Padmakar Nandekar, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Universal Communications Ltd., was among the recipients for his contributions to the media and advertising industry. Under his leadership, the agency has been involved in the launch of several TV channels, including DD Metro and Zee Cinema, contributing to the entertainment sector.

With extensive experience in television production, Dr. Nandekar has overseen the creation of numerous TV programs, including the popular TV serial "Jungle Book" (Mowgli). His academic background includes degrees in MBA, M.Phil, and Dairy Technology.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Nandekar expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating,"This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the collective efforts of my team and the support of my peers. It inspires me to continue pushing boundaries and contributing to the growth of the media and advertising industry."

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Nandekar is deeply involved in social and spiritual initiatives. He practices disciplines like Vipassana, Silva, Reiki, and Isha Yoga, and actively contributes to community welfare through organizations such as the Cuffe Parade Residents Association, Farmers Federation, and Rotary Club.

The Trendsetter Award 2025 underscores the achievements of individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and innovation in their fields, setting benchmarks for others to follow. The ceremony marked yet another milestone in celebrating excellence and inspiring future leaders across industries.

