New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Human Biosciences now announces Dr Rohan Jain, as the New President of Human Biosciences Global.

Kollagen™ biotechnology allows the body to heal in ways that have not been possible before. HBS continues to lead the way toward a new standard in wound care," said Dr Rohan Jain. Since its inception, HBS has created new techniques for delivering collagen to target wound healing, further advancing wound care practices for all healthcare.

"Standard wound care is outdated and cannot provide the body with the necessary compounds to restore biological functions for tissue repair.

With a guiding mission to provide solutions that serve humanity, Human Biosciences continues over 30 years of industry experience in researching and developing biotechnology solutions to achieve wound healing.

When Dr Manoj K Jain led the industry with the first biomaterial product for tissue regeneration with the invention of Kollagen™ and Chemical Z™ in 1989, he began a decades-long mission of service and science. Jain founded Human Biosciences, which has grown to serve millions of people worldwide. HBS continues to develop innovative products to treat wound care issues that have plagued health care for decades, including diabetic wounds, surgical sites and chronic non-healing ulcers.

With great pride, Dr Rohan Jain has served as the COO of Human Biosciences since 2019, effectively supervising and conducting extensive research to bring new collagen products to market. His educational background includes a Master's In Engineering Nano-Biotechnology from John Hopkins University in 2013, followed by an MBA-Law Degree from NYU in 2017.

Jigar Patel has been to New Vice President of Operations of Human Biosciences. He will be responsible for setting the overall strategy of integrating departments for optimal growth, leading the processes to coordinate the delivery of new products and platforms while maintaining the expansion of the core current products, including new products for veterinary medicine and over-the-counter cosmetics use. "I look forward to the challenge of supporting our teams while we explore new markets and maintaining the quality product we are known for, "stated Jigar Patel, VPO of HBS.

Jigar Patel has served as the Operations Manager since 2015 with multiple within the company since 2011. He completed his Bachelor of Pharmacy studies in 2008 from Rajiv Gandhi University in Karnataka, India. He completed his MBA in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business in 2011 from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

Human BioSciences (HBS) Inc. is a speciality biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and selling advanced wound care products utilizing the proprietary Kollagen™ technology, popularly known as SkinTemp® II Dressing Sheets Medifil® II Particles and Collatek® Gel worldwide.

The main headquarters and primary production facility are in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with another factory, Human BioSciences India Pvt. Ltd., located in Ahmedabad, India, with FDA compliance and ISO 13485 certified. Medifil II and Skin Temp II are considered more effective than traditional wound dressings. It helps to stop the bleeding immediately, providing faster wound healing and a better aesthetic appearance with minimal scarring.

Appropriate for use and management of burns, scrapes, sores, ulcers, acute and chronic wounds, superficial, partial and full-thickness wounds, infected and non-infected wounds, and minimal to heavily exudating wounds.

Medifil II is an absorbable collagen-based granule, and Skin Temp II is an absorbable collagen-based sheet. Both formulations of HBS products are known for easy application and compatibility with various topical agents and cover dressings.

