Dr Sailesh Hiranandani from SRAM & MRAM Honored with the Doctorate by the Prestigious Malaysia South India Chamber of Commerce Held in Malaysia

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a leading conglomerate was bestowed with the Doctorate in social and charitable movements from the Malaysian South India Chamber of Commerce (MSICC), from a highly decorated and successful business community from Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The prestigious award was received by Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM and MRAM Group in an event held at Malaysia, along with number of leaders in social service and international business segment from the organisation.

Malaysian South India Chamber of Commerce (MSICC) recognized SRAM & MRAM for being an organization that has been catering the Malaysian and Indian business community by fulfilling their business needs.

Also, His Highness-YAM Tengku JARIL and Tengku YM Tengku Hassana was awarded Doctorate by our Malaysia South India Chamber of commerce President Dato Sri Venugopal and selected dignitaries from Malaysia, Hongkong, Dr Sailesh Hiranadani, Justice R K Nathan.

The event was organised to facilitate various dignitaries from different walks of life from India and Malaysia. The award was presented to SRAM & MRAM in the company of various dignitaries from varied industries across Malaysia and Hong Kong by the Royal Families of both the states. Various leaders from businesswomen to Ex-judge, government officers from the country, Public Listed Companies, Directors and Community leaders from different sectors were present in the event.

Y.A.M Tengku Dr Jaril Ibni Almarhum, Y.A.M Tan Sri Tengku Putera Sulaiman, Dr Ravichandran Vadivellu and Dr Vasughi Mottan graced the occasion and received the Doctorate award for Social Services.

Whereas, Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Dato' Dr Kamaleswaran Jo, Dato' Dr Tey Poh Choon, Master Dr Vijayan Krishnan, Dato' Dr Lam Kek Boon, Dr Reena Krishna Dev, Dr Foo Wan Hei, Datin Dr Kong Yuk Chu, Dato' Seri Dr Ravi Rajoo, and Dr Lee Boon Kiang were appreciated with the Doctorate award for International Business at the event.

Hiranandani was also awarded for his role in organizing a whole lot of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities through numerous associations and trusts across the world.

On receiving the award, Hiranandani, Founder of SRAM & MRAM said, "We are delighted to be honoured with this prestigious title and I am thankful to Malaysia South India Chamber of Commerce for the recognition. The acknowledgement has given us a positive push for contributing more and more towards the betterment of the society."

The Founder of SRAM & MRAM, Dr Hiranandani started his career trading the commodities in the Indian and Cambodian market and gradually progressed by entering the FX hedging and rollovers from Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore. One of the leading experts in JPY hedging, he became the hedge fund manager for a few high net worth individuals.

SRAM is a leading conglomerate with 500 direct and indirect employees handling equities in India (BSE and NSE), London (FTSE), USA (NASDAQ and DOW Industrials), debt in the Cayman Islands and Mauritius, and the currency markets in Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, the brainchild of Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani. The group was founded in 1995 and is the world's leading public health emergency management Solutions Company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

For more information on SRAM & MRAM Group, kindly visit: srammram.com.

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information on Walletz4u, kindly visit the website: www.walletz4u.com.

