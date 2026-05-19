'Overacting ke 50 Paise Katenge' Bangladesh Players Troll Mohammad Rizwan With Bollywood One-Liner in Sylhet Test (Watch Video)

The second Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Sylhet witnessed an intense yet highly amusing verbal duel on Day 4. Following a heated on-field argument between Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das, the home team's fielders used a classic Bollywood movie reference to poke fun at the Pakistani batsman, an exchange that has quickly gone viral on social media. Mohammad Rizwan Involved in Heated Argument With Litton Das During BAN vs PAK 2nd Test, Video Goes Viral

The incident occurred during the morning session on Tuesday, 19 May, as Pakistan struggled to survive in their daunting fourth-innings chase of 437 runs. With the visitors facing a definitive defeat, emotions were running high on a deteriorating pitch.

The Heated Argument and the Sledge

The confrontation began after Mohammad Rizwan showed dramatic physical discomfort and exaggerated movements at the crease following a delivery from the Bangladeshi spinners. Wicketkeeper Litton Das took exception to the batsman's reactions, leading to a sharp exchange of words that saw both players move towards each other aggressively.

While the on-field umpires and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto quickly stepped in to defuse the immediate confrontation, the Bangladeshi close-in fielders decided to use humour to break the tension. As Rizwan continued to complain, stump microphones clearly captured the players shouting the iconic Hindi film dialogue: "Overacting ke 50 paise katenge" (deduct 50 paise for overacting).

Video- Bangladesh Players Troll Mohammad Rizwan

🚨Bangladesh players 🗣️ to Muhammad Rizwan "Ham is se over acting ky 50 paise katengy " " Isky Bad to team ma jaga pakki hai, isliye overacting kar raha hai😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/o6QCxLidCZ — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) May 19, 2026

Watch Another Video

Bangladesh players are saying to Rizwan " Hum es over acting ka fifty pesy katain gaay " 😄😄😄#PAKvBAN #BANvPAK #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/ZW0ZkuDGQY — Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) May 19, 2026

A Pop Culture Reference on the Pitch

The phrase used by the Bangladesh players is a highly popular meme originating from the classic Bollywood comedy film Hera Pheri. In the movie, the character played by Akshay Kumar uses the line to mock another character for exaggerating a situation.

The use of a contemporary subcontinental pop culture reference by the fielding side immediately caught the attention of fans online. Video clips of the moment, cross-referenced between social media platforms and sports broadcasts, sparked widespread engagement, with fans praising the clever and light-hearted nature of the sledging.

Match Balance and Series Overview

Despite the brief moment of comedy, the competitive pressure on the pitch remained immense. Bangladesh entered Day 4 requiring eight wickets to complete a historic 2-0 series clean sweep, having already secured a comprehensive victory in the first Test match in Dhaka.

Pakistan's top order collapsed under the weight of the massive target set by Bangladesh, leaving Rizwan and the middle-order batsmen to try and block out the remaining sessions. The tactical use of sledging and spin variations by the home side served to test the psychological resolve of the visitors as Bangladesh closed in on a landmark triumph in the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).