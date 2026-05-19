Mohammad Rizwan Involved in Heated Argument With Litton Das During BAN vs PAK 2nd Test, Video Goes Viral

On-field tensions escalated during Day 4 of the second Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. A video capturing a heated verbal exchange between Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das has gone viral across social media platforms, highlighting the high stakes of the ongoing fixture. The incident occurred as Pakistan attempted to mount a defensive rearguard against a disciplined Bangladeshi bowling attack. Chasing an improbable fourth-innings target of 437 runs, the visitors have been under immense pressure from the opening delivery of their innings. Viral Video Shows James Anderson Searching for Lost Ball in Bushes During County Championship.

Mohammad Rizwan-Litton Das Viral Video

The viral footage shows Mohammad Rizwan exchanging sharp words with Litton Das. The confrontation appeared to begin immediately after Das uttered words from behind the stumps that prompted a direct response from the Pakistani batsman.

Watch Viral Video

🚨 HUGE VERBAL CLASH BETWEEN MOHAMMAD RIZWAN AND LITON DAS..!!! 🤯 - Rizwan was complaining about the side screen, Liton Das interfered and had an argument with Rizwan. Litton Das: "Yeh kya kar rhe ho?" Rizwan: "Woh dekh wo dekh wo khada hai" Litton: "Udhar kya dekh rahe ho?… pic.twitter.com/6ZZUFcRQ4O — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) May 19, 2026

The confrontation takes place against the backdrop of a historic Test series for Bangladesh. Having secured a comprehensive 104-run victory in the opening Test in Dhaka, the hosts are firmly positioned to complete a rare 2-0 series clean sweep against Pakistan.

Bangladesh set the monumental 437-run target on Day 3, largely driven by Mushfiqur Rahim’s disciplined century and an aggressive half-century from Litton Das himself. Pakistan's top order crumbled early in the chase, leaving Rizwan and the middle order to shoulder the burden of batting out the remaining sessions to secure a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).