Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Humanity is beyond bounds and measures. It's an unspoken word, an unheard conversation, and done and forgotten action.

When you're considerate towards your fellow beings, you pay yourself the highest tribute. With this conviction, Dr Satish, the newly appointed State Chancellor of the International Association of Educators for World Peace (IAEWP) for Karnataka, devotes maximum time to social causes and charitable organizations.

Dr Satish is a visionary who is committed to spreading love, peace, and harmony across the globe. Having traveled over 40 countries and understanding different religions and cultures, he spreads the message of world peace.

"Philanthropy isn't about money but understanding the pain of others and helping them enough to meet their basic needs," said Dr Satish.

His old age care center - Agrasen Old Age Home in Bangalore is a shelter for many senior citizens who had no hope left in their life. The center takes care of the physical and mental well-being of the aged. You may visit https://agrasenoldagehome.com/ for more information.

He is the chairman of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and DAV Public School, Bangalore. He is a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a leading social activist who believes in being the change-maker. Dr Satish has orchestrated weddings of poor girls, offered free education to children, helped widows and senior citizens, worked closely with the refugee community, and worked on issues of Detention, Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV)/Child Protection.

Dr Satish holds prestigious positions in some of the reputed organizations of India. He is the president of All India Vaish Federation, Karnataka, Executive President -All India Agrawal Sanghatan, New Delhi, Senior Vice President - International Vaish Federation, New Delhi, Vice President - Sri Brahmpuri Annakshetra, Kurukshetra, Chairman: International Vaish Federation, Karnataka, and so on.

Dr Satish has dedicated his life to the upliftment of the poor and is an epitome of a humanitarian. With his sheer determination and consistency, he has proved that true charity lies in being a part of the happiness and sadness of fellow beings.

He has been awarded several prestigious awards and has been honored by Shabd Sahityik Sanstha, Bangalore, Marwari Yuva Manch, Karnataka, Jeevan Vigyan Academy, Bangalore, Karnataka Pradesh Anuvrat Samiti, Bangalore, Hindi Shikshan Sangh, Bangalore, All India Agrawal Federation, New Delhi, Shree Parshva Padmavathi Seva Trust, Krishnagiri and so on.

With empathy in his heart and enthusiasm to serve mankind, Dr Satish plans to move ahead in his future endeavors.

Visit https://thesatish.com/ to know about Dr Satish, his achievements, awards, and future undertakings.

