‘Relationship Turned Sour’: Bombay High Court Grants Temporary Protection To Rape Accused Ahead of May 4 Wedding

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to a 31-year-old man facing rape charges, citing his upcoming wedding scheduled for May 4. Justice Ashwin Bhobe directed investigating officers to refrain from taking "precipitative steps" against the applicant until his pending anticipatory bail plea is resolved by a lower court. The decision comes after the court noted that the allegations appeared to stem from a long-term consensual relationship that had since deteriorated.

Background of the Case and FIR

The applicant was booked at the Vartak Nanded City Police Station in Pune under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged rape and criminal intimidation. Following the registration of the FIR, the man initially approached a Special Judge under the POCSO Act to seek anticipatory bail. ‘Mutual Consent and Adolescent Love’: Bombay High Court Says Minor’s Consent Immaterial in Kidnapping Cases; Upholds Man’s 7-Year Term.

When interim relief was declined at the sessions level, he moved the High Court. His legal counsel, Piyush Toshnival, argued that while a notice on the pre-arrest bail plea was issued on April 20, "interim bail was declined despite a specific request". Toshnival further noted that the matter had been adjourned to April 30 and could face additional delays.

Arguments of Urgency and Malafide Intent

The defense emphasized the immediate urgency of the protection, stating that the applicant's wedding is fixed for May 4 and that all arrangements and preparations are already complete. Toshnival argued that there was a "real apprehension of arrest" and claimed the complaint was filed with "malafide intentions" after a consensual relationship between the parties turned sour. The prosecution opposed the intervention, maintaining that the applicant should argue his merits before the special court where the primary application remains pending.

The Court's Observations

While Justice Bhobe noted that the High Court would not ordinarily intervene in matters currently before a sessions court, he described the circumstances in this instance as "compelling". After reviewing the FIR, the court observed that the allegations date back to 2018. Justice Bhobe remarked that, "prima facie… suggest a love relationship between the applicant and the informant," adding that it appears to be "a relationship that has turned sour". Bombay High Court Quashes Voyeurism FIR, Says ‘Staring at Colleague’s Chest Not Section 354C Offence’.

Expedited Resolution Directed

In light of the impending marriage, the High Court disposed of the application by providing temporary relief and requesting the special court to decide the original bail plea "expeditiously… and at any rate, within two weeks". The court clarified that these observations are prima facie in nature and should not influence the final merits of the case when the special court makes its ultimate decision.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).