Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

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Vivo is set to introduce its first "Ultra" branded flagship in India next week, with the official launch of the Vivo X300 Ultra scheduled for May 6 at 2:00 PM IST. The device, which has already debuted in the Chinese market, represents the brand's most ambitious push into the premium smartphone segment to date. It will be unveiled alongside the Vivo X300 FE, with both handsets expected to be available for purchase through major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon shortly after the event.

The X300 Ultra is designed as a photography-centric powerhouse, featuring a design that highlights its advanced optical capabilities co-developed with Zeiss. Beyond its striking camera module, the smartphone introduces significant hardware upgrades and a high-performance chipset tailored for the most demanding users. With a focus on professional-grade imaging and long-lasting endurance, this flagship aims to redefine the premium mobile experience in India by offering specialized accessories, such as detachable teleconverters, to enhance its versatile camera system. Xiaomi Android 17 Developer Preview Program Launched; Check Eligible Devices, Upgrades.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Vivo X300 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It features a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The device runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and is equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. Additionally, the phone carries an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance.

For imaging, the X300 Ultra boasts a sophisticated rear camera array consisting of a 200MP main sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide unit. A 50MP sensor is located on the front for high-resolution selfies. The device supports dedicated Zeiss teleconverter accessories, including the "Big Gun" 400mm and "Lipstick" 200mm options, which are sold separately to extend zoom reach. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C. iPhone Exports Hit Record INR 2 Lakh Crore in FY26 as John Ternus Set to Succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to carry a premium price tag, with leaks suggesting a box price of INR 199,999. While actual retail prices are typically lower, industry tipsters speculate that the final launch price in India could be around INR 159,999. At this level, the X300 Ultra would be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The smartphone will be available in Black and Green color options, and Vivo is likely to offer bank discounts at launch to assist with the high entry cost.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).