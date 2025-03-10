NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 10: Dr. Sridhar Mitta's journey in India's IT industry has been one of curiosity, collaboration, and a deep belief in the power of technology to create opportunities. Today, he is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing five decades of contributions to technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. From being Wipro's first employee and its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to Co-founding NextWealth Entrepreneurs, Dr. Mitta's work has always been about building impactful technology-driven enterprises with dedicated teams and like-minded collaborators.

Dr. Mitta's career breakthroughs were made possible by the support of his mentors, bosses, and the dedicated teams he worked with. His journey began at Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. (ECIL), where he worked on critical defense and space projects, setting the stage for a lifelong pursuit of technological problem-solving. His next move to Wipro was not just about taking on a job, but about helping build something new. As the first CTO, he worked alongside a talented team to shape Wipro's evolution into a global technology services provider. The introduction of the innovative "Lab on Hire" model, which enabled multinational corporations to leverage Wipro's research and development (R&D) expertise, was a step toward putting Indian IT on the world map.

Beyond Wipro and with the flame of entrepreneurship burning bright, Dr. Mitta Co-founded e4e Inc., an initiative that helped Indian entrepreneurs access Silicon Valley's infrastructure, creating opportunities for cross-border collaboration. With EnThink Inc., he worked on building a semiconductor intellectual property (IP) design and licensing startup that supported global markets.

One of the most personally meaningful ventures for Dr. Sridhar Mitta has been NextWealth Entrepreneurs Pvt. Ltd. With a team of like-minded co-founders, they set out to show that IT services could thrive beyond big cities, creating opportunities in India's small towns. NextWealth was founded on a vision--to use technology as a bridge to opportunity, nurture talent, and foster community growth. Today, NextWealth has created over 5,000 jobs across 11 delivery centers, with a strong focus on empowering women and fresh graduates in small towns.

"This award belongs to the teams I've worked with," said Dr. Mitta."Technology is not just about innovation--it's about creating opportunities, nurturing talent, and making a lasting difference in people's lives."

That belief continues to guide and inspire the next generation of technologists and entrepreneurs.

NextWealth Entrepreneurs is an IT services company that blends human expertise with advanced technology to deliver top-tier data solutions. Built on a foundation of social impact, NextWealth operates through a distributed delivery model, creating meaningful employment opportunities in small towns across India and proving that technology-driven excellence is not limited to big cities.

For more details, visit www.nextwealth.com.

