The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 caravan has reached Mumbai. Earlier, the third edition of the WPL was hosted in Vadodara, Bengaluru, and Lucknow. Before the WPL 2025 league stage matches reach their end, the playoff spots are already locked in. The 19th match will be played between former champions Mumbai Indians and spirited Gujarat Giants. This match could decide who will book their seat for the finals. The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants will be hosted at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 10. The much-awaited encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 ON Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the 19th match of the Women's Premier League in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants Qualify for WPL 2025 Playoffs Alongside Delhi Capitals After UP Warriorz Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 Runs.

Mumbai Indians are having a good run in the WPL 2025 tournament. In six matches, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won four matches and suffered two defeats. Mumbai has eight points, and their NRR is +0.267. The 2023 champions are coming into this contest with a six-wicket win over UP Warriorz.

The Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants have been on a roll in the WPL 2025 tournament. After a poor start, Gujarat have won three consecutive matches, which has earned them a spot in the playoffs. Giants are ranked second in the points table with four victories in seven matches. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side has eight points with an NRR of +0.334. WPL 2025 Eliminator and Final Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for Women's Premier League Playoff Matches?

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney (GG-W)

Batters: Harleen Deol (GG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W)

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Deandra Dottin (GG-W)

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail (MI-W), Kashvee Gautam (GG-W), Tanuja Kanwer (GG-W)

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc)

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Beth Mooney (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Deandra Dottin (GG-W), Shabnim Ismail (MI-W), Kashvee Gautam (GG-W), Tanuja Kanwer (GG-W)

