Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Landmark Cars always believes in dreamers and dreams do come true. On the special occasion of Children's Day, one of the largest and fastest growing Franchise Partners of Mercedes-Benz India, extended happiness and delight to a family, transforming one of the dreams of two young fans, into a reality.

It all began with Khushboo Shah reaching out to Landmark Cars on social media, aspiring to fulfil the dreams of her young sons: Vivaan and Kiaan Shah wanting to experience a luxurious Mercedes-Benz. Landmark Cars extended her and the entire family an opportunity to visit the latest luxury destination in town, the new AMG Performance Center in Thaltej.

The charms began right from the beginning with a comfortable drive for the family in a Mercedes-Benz, to the state-of-the-art showroom wherein a galaxy of Stars awaited, to fascinate them. A warm welcome to the family followed by a guided tour of the exclusive new AMG Integrated Showroom left the young Mercedes-Benz fans in complete joyous amazement! The family was gifted two shimmering new Die-Cast cars from Mercedes-Benz Collection- something that is surely going to soar the kids' dreams, their ambitions and passion for automobiles, for years to come.

The team at Landmark Cars added a special touch by organizing a ceremonial cake cutting for the young Stars and the family. Making the occasion even more exclusive, Paras Somani, Brand CEO, Landmark Cars, presented a framed print portrait of a collage of the pictures that started this journey. The entire evening was bookended with a luxurious drive back home in their favourite Star, with the warmest gratitude from the whole team at Landmark Cars. After all it's a rare opportunity to host the Little Stars, that too on Children's Day.

Mercedes-Benz Landmark Cars strives to create happy memories for its fans - young and old alike; just the way it does for each of its patrons, driving out in their dream Car, a Three Pointed Star.

