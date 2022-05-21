New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated the success of women leading by example with glitz, glamour & glory on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8th 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds.

This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing their passionate journeys.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar Criticised for his Comment on Shimron Hetmyer's Wife During CSK vs RR IPL 2022 Match.

Drishti Bablani is a philanthropist, an author, and banking & IT specialist. Her life has been a trip full of lessons, lessons which she transformed into change and growth.

Drishti's perspective on life and job is very optimistic. Making the most of each day and not dwelling on the past has always been her top goal in life. There's a lot more to her life, her experiences, and the trend Drishti has started, motivating young people, especially women.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Says, It’s Difficult To Imagine Jofra Archer Playing Long-Form Cricket Again.

Drishti Bablani is a Singaporean with origins in Gujarat, India. She was born in the temple city of Ujjain, MP, India. She is a prominent Banking IT Professional with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Instrumentation, and Control (LD Engineering, Ahmedabad) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from TIMS.

It's fascinating to learn that Drishti began her career with the mainframe mid-range. Later, when she went to Gurugram, she began working for IBM, her dream firm. As her life progressed, in 2006 Drishti relocated to Singapore and started working with JP Morgan. It was the beginning of her banking IT career.

She rose to be a Vice President in JP Morgan and then after 10 years with the firm, Drishti went to ANZ to start a new chapter as a Delivery Head, and eventually, with her hard work and determination, she moved to Standard Chartered, where she is now in the ever-changing and challenging regulatory space.

Drishti believes that in today's environment businesses cannot afford to remain still when it comes to their technological evolution; they must change and constantly upgrade their technology to stay in the game.

Drishti is passionate about helping people and giving back to society. Hence, she started a movement called "The Kindness Ripple" in 2018 which is about doing small acts of kindness together in one direction thus creating a larger impact.

This movement runs an annual rice drive which collects rice from the public for donations to the various Charity organizations/Homes in Singapore.

Drishti and her team of volunteer leaders were also recognized in the Singapore Book of Records and Elite World Records for giving the highest public contribution of rice (35,280 Kg) to charity.

Being a woman herself and a great advocate for women in leadership roles, she believes that the road a woman leader travels is very rocky.

Not just rocked by the challenges of delivering on their work responsibilities, but more by battling with stereotypical mindsets and expectations of her extended family, peers, social network, colleagues, or even their own upbringing.

She leads a healthy and happy life with her gorgeous family, which includes her husband and two children. She attempts to arrive at work on time and leave at a respectable hour so that she may spend time with her two girls.

Drishti was fortunate to have a great support system in the shape of her parents and in-laws, who spent most of the time supporting her while her children were little.

The cheerful lady enjoys cooking breakfast for her family on Saturday mornings or going out to brunch with her friends and family. She enjoys writing in her spare time.

She's also taken this hobby one step further and published her collections of quotes and poetry in her book "Uns". Drishti is a great believer in the tremendous power that a wonderfully produced stream of words carries, and how these words may impact the thought process.

Drishti is an eager reader, a lover of words, a behavioural psychology enthusiast, and an expressive writer. She founded www.Wordions.com to share her works with the world, which are mostly about love, self-awareness, and self-improvement.

Drishti says her success factors have been her family, her growth mindset - she clearly sees troubles as her biggest teacher, her positive outlook on solving issues and her never giving up attitude which is what is loved by all, and shall be preserved for ages in everyone's hearts.

To know more about Drishti, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)