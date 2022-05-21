Former Indian cricket team captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar left fans unimpressed after he made a comment on Shimron Hetmyer’s wife during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. During the CSK vs RR, Gavaskar said, “Shimron Hetmyer’s wife has delivered, will he deliver for the Royals”. Gavaskar apparently has been slammed for the comment as many social media users criticised the legendary cricketer. IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

For the uninitiated, Hetmyer had traveled back to Caribbean for the birth of his child and missed few games for Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batsman was back from home and joined the Royals squad ahead of the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Meanwhile, check out the reactions on comment made by Gavaskar. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

"Hetmyer's wife has delivered, will he deliver for the Royals?" This is followed by laughter in the background........no comments on that.... — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 20, 2022

The Comment

"Shimron Hetmyer's wife has delivered, will he deliver now for the Royals" Gavaskar saab is that ageing patriarch of the family sitting 12 hrs a day on his arm-chair in the porch, cursing the kids playing cricket, not returning their tennis balls. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 21, 2022

Break Needed?

Give Sunil Gavaskar a break. The trolling he’s getting is worse than any random comment he made. — Evie Elliott (@Geness63) May 21, 2022

Point!

Gavaskar talking about family during commentary is not the problem for me But comparing delivering of a baby of his wife to his performance in the match is not good and few trolls are trying to normalise this as if we were in the 19th century — Cricket (@graphvanilla) May 21, 2022

Rajasthan Royals went on to beat Chennai Super Kings and qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs on the second spot. The Sanju Samson-led side will now face Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

