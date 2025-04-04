VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: The Union Budget has set a progressive roadmap for Indian agriculture, focusing on increasing farmer incomes, improving infrastructure, and encouraging the adoption of modern farming techniques. With significant investments in post-harvest infrastructure, market access, and climate resilience, the budget aims to empower farmers with the tools and support needed to improve productivity and profitability. STIHL India welcomes these strategic measures and remains committed to empowering Indian farmers with innovative, high-performance tools that simplify tasks, increase efficiency, and drive better results.

A key highlight of the budget is the introduction of the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, which will benefit 1.7 crore farmers across 100 districts by providing financial and technical support to boost crop production and increase farmer incomes. STIHL India's range of advanced farming equipment -- including brush cutters, power tillers, and chainsaws plays a crucial role in helping farmers increase efficiency and reduce labor costs. Additionally, the budget's focus on post-harvest infrastructure such as better storage facilities, improved irrigation, and easier access to credit will help farmers minimize crop losses and maximize profits. STIHL India's water pumps and mistblowers will enable farmers to manage their fields more effectively, ensuring healthier yields and higher returns. The government's push to form vegetable clusters and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) will give farmers better market access and stronger negotiating power. STIHL's easy-to-use and durable equipment will empower small and marginal farmers to increase output while reducing labor effort, strengthening their competitive position in the market. Moreover, with changing weather patterns posing challenges, the budget's emphasis on climate-resilient crops and high-yielding seeds is well-supported by STIHL's modern sprayers and water pumps, which help protect crops from droughts, floods, and irregular rainfall -- ensuring stable farm output and consistent income.

The Union Budget 2025 reflects a clear vision for a more prosperous and sustainable agricultural sector. STIHL India stands ready to support this vision by equipping farmers with modern, reliable tools that enhance productivity and reduce manual labor. By aligning with the government's strategic initiatives, STIHL India will continue to empower farmers, helping them achieve higher yields, better profitability, and long-term success. Together, we are building a stronger and more resilient future for Indian agriculture.

