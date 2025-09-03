NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 3: DuDigital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL), a leading global mobility and digital transformation company, today announced its strategic partnership with Meydan Free Zone, Dubai's premier business hub, for the activation of Meydan Free Zone services in Delhi. Through this partnership, DuDigital Global will promote and facilitate Meydan Free Zone's services for the Delhi market, enabling entrepreneurs, professionals, and enterprises to seamlessly establish businesses in the UAE.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Tickets Online.

Located in the heart of Dubai, Meydan Free Zone is one of the fastest-growing business destinations, offering entrepreneurs and investors world-class infrastructure, tax-free incentives, 100% foreign ownership, flexible licensing structures, and access to global markets. The Free Zone provides unmatched facilities, from premium offices, a racecourse to concierge services and end-to-end support for business owners.

With DuDigital Global driving the Delhi city activation, this association will make it easier for Delhi-based firms, professionals, and startups to explore new opportunities within Dubai's vibrant ecosystem and benefit from Meydan's ease of doing business.

Also Read | ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ Sets World Record: 8000 College Students Groove to ‘Humnava’, Vyom and Saachi Bindra Join the Celebrations.

Comments on the Partnership

Mr. Manoj Dharmai, Group CEO of DuDigital Global, said, "We are delighted to partner with Meydan Free Zone to extend their world-class services to businesses and professionals. Over the years, DuDigital Global has built a reputation for simplifying complex mobility and business setup solutions, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering entrepreneurs and advisors with seamless, reliable, and growth-oriented business opportunities in Dubai."

Mr. Shivaz Rai, Director of DuDigital Global, added, "With Dubai emerging as a global powerhouse for entrepreneurship and ranked among the world's best ecosystems for startups, this collaboration opens new channels for chartered accountants, legal advisors, travel professionals, and business consultants to support their clients in expanding to the UAE. Meydan Free Zone offers unmatched facilities and incentives, and we look forward to driving mutually beneficial growth for our partners and clients."

Mr. Mohammad Bin Humaidan, Director of Meydan Free Zone, commented, "India is a key market for us, and we are pleased to welcome DuDigital Global. Their strong local expertise and trusted reputation make them an ideal partner for Meydan Free Zone in the Delhi city activation. Together, we will provide businesses and advisors unparalleled access to Dubai's ecosystem, ensuring a smooth journey for clients expanding into the UAE."

DuDigital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL), established in 2015, stands at the forefront of digital transformation in the global mobility sector, revolutionizing how individuals and businesses navigate international travel and business establishment procedures. With a workforce of over 200 professionals, DuDigital specializes in:

* Visa Application Centres and Visa Services for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide

* Managing Indian Consular Application Centre in Thailand & South Korea

* Exclusive opportunities for Citizenship, Residency, and Permanent Residency (PR) through investment programs

* Company Formation in the UAE, offering end-to-end business setup and management solutions for entrepreneurs in tax-free Free Zones and mainland regions

* Trusted partner of embassies, consulates, and government agencies including the Embassy of India in South Korea

* Designated partner agency of the Korea Tourism Organization and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India

* Developer of DuVerify, a cutting-edge digital document authentication system widely deployed by diplomatic missions

DuDigital has a strong footprint across Asia and the Middle East, including India, South Korea, UAE, Thailand, and Bangladesh. The company continues to strengthen its role as a trusted intermediary between applicants, embassies, and global businesses.

Meydan Free Zone, located in the heart of Dubai, offers entrepreneurs and businesses a premium platform to establish and expand their ventures. Known for its 100% foreign ownership, tax exemptions, and the ability to operate multiple business activities under a single license, Meydan provides seamless business setup solutions alongside modern infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)