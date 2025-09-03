The excitement continues to build for Curious Eyes Cinema's much-anticipated Mannu Kya Karegga?, starring Vyom and Saachi Bindra. The trailer has received immense love from the audience, and the music album of the film is creating its magic. Right from ‘Humnava’, Saiyaan’, ‘Fanaa Hua’, to ‘Teri Yaadein’, ‘Gulfam’, ‘Halki Halki Baarish’, every song has captured listeners’ hearts, offering the freshness and soul of a true-blue musical gem.

In a recent surprise, the buzz has reached a fever pitch and touched new heights when 8000 college students showered their love and excitement for the film. The ocean of students grooved to the film’s much-loved song ‘Humnava’, setting a world record for the highest number of students dancing for any film to date. This extraordinary feat subtly underlines the massive volume and connect the film has managed to create among audiences across the board.

Speaking about the same, legendary music composer Lalit Pandit said, "Seeing 8000 young college students grooving together to ‘Humnava’ is surreal. Music truly knows no boundaries, and this moment proves how deeply our melodies have connected with the youth. It’s a proud and emotional milestone for the entire team, and we are happy that our music is creating the magic that we always wanted to create."

Producer Sharad Mehra spoke on the same, saying, "This response is nothing short of historic. To witness such an overwhelming turnout of 8000 students, setting a world record, reflects the sheer volume and power of the film’s reach. We are so happy that Mannu Kya Karegga? is touching the hearts of the youths, and also its music has struck the right chord with audiences everywhere."

The film, which also features Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar in pivotal roles, is shaping up to redefine India’s romantic musical genre in 2025.

With fresh faces, heartfelt emotions, and music at its core, Mannu Kya Karegga? promises to be one of the year’s most soulful cinematic experiences. Catch the magic unfold on the big screen when the film releases nationwide on 12th September 2025.

