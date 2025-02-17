BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 17: Durex, a global leader in sexual health and wellbeing, launched The Durex Podcast, its first-ever podcast in India. Hosted by Abhay Deol, the show aims to create a safe space for candid, honest, and informed conversations about intimacy and pleasure. Despite evolving societal norms, discussions about intimacy in India remain largely unspoken. Durex's Global Sex Survey, 2024, 53% of Indians believe sex is a very private matter that should not be openly discussed. This often leads to misconceptions, unrealistic expectations, performance anxieties, and dissatisfactory intimate experiences. Through this podcast, Durex seeks to challenge these barriers and normalize conversations that can lead to better understanding, confidence, and a more fulfilling intimate life. With its long-standing commitment to reshaping perceptions around sexual wellness and personal connection, Durex is once again pushing boundaries to help individuals embrace their true selves. Focused on the theme of Let's End Good Sex, The Durex Podcast is designed to elevate and own the discourse around sexual wellbeing, reinforcing Durex's belief that intimacy should be more than just satisfactory. After all, good is never good enough. The podcast will bring together a compelling mix of voices to engage in candid yet thoughtful discussions on pleasure and intimacy. Abhay Deol, the host, known for his fearless approach to unconventional topics, leads these conversations, ensuring they are both engaging and insightful. Speaking on the launch, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "When it comes to intimacy, there's a lot of misinformation--whispers, myths, and half-truths that shape perceptions. As a brand at the forefront of driving open conversations around sexual wellness, Durex recognizes the need to challenge these misconceptions. In our conversations with young consumers, it became clear that they seek real, unfiltered discussions about intimacy without stigma. That's what led to the genesis of The Durex Podcast--which is designed to break the silence and bring honest and relatable conversations in a format that resonates with today's youth." Talking about the podcast, Abhay Deol shared, "I've always believed in starting conversations that matter, and with The Durex Podcast, we have an opportunity to openly talk about intimacy in ways that are often overlooked. This podcast is about creating a safe space for honest conversations, without judgement or shame, on what intimacy really means for a new generation, helping people feel more comfortable with themselves and their partners. I'm excited to be part of this journey with Durex, where we can help shift the narrative around intimacy in a way that's relatable and empowering." The first episode of The Durex Podcast - Let's End Good Sex for Married Couples, will feature celebrated comedian and actor Vir Das alongside acclaimed actress and writer Kalki Koechlin. Together, they delve into the expectations, challenges, and evolving dynamics of intimacy within marriage, breaking down taboos with humour and honesty. Link to the first episode - https://youtu.be/v9-CljO9EpI?si=s_OA_w6E35AHpoYf

Durex has consistently been at the forefront of driving awareness around sexual health, from its technology-led innovations that enhance intimate experiences to purpose-driven initiatives like The Birds and Bees Talk, which educates young people on sexual health and wellness. The Durex Podcast is another bold step in fostering meaningful conversations, ensuring that intimacy is not just about performance but about connection, understanding, and self-expression.

