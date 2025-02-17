A rivalry that captivates cricketing fans around the world, is India vs Pakistan, which will once again be the focal point of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, despite other six nations are participating including arch-rivals England and Australia. The IND vs PAK is a cash cow for any International Cricket Council (ICC) event and the Champions Trophy is no different, with both teams slated to face each other on February 23, which will be their sixth encounter in a high-profile global competition. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs and Other Young Batters To Watch Out for in Ninth Edition of Eight-Nation Tournament.

The India national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team match will be played at a neutral venue in Dubai and is expected to be a clincher for both nations, with their group being stacked with Bangladesh and New Zealand. So far, in One-Day Internationals (ODI), Pakistan holds an edge over India, winning 73 matches, while in ICC World Cups, the Indian national cricket team dominates their counterpart pocketing 14 out of the 15 times they have faced each other. However, in the ICC Champions Trophy, the head-to-head between India and Pakistan is quite surprising. Fans wondering about match results, top scorers, and highest wicket-takers in India vs Pakistan CT encounters can read below.

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Match Results

Overall, India and Pakistan have met each other in five Champions Trophy matches between 2004 and 2017 editions. The scale is slightly tilted in Pakistan's favour, with India winning just two as opposed to their opponents' three.

ICC CT 2004: In the first-ever ICC CT match between India and Pakistan, the Men in Blue scored a miserly 200 runs, where Naved-ul-Hasan the batting unit, claimed four wickets. In reply, Mohammad Yousuf anchored Pakistan's innings and ensured his side went over the finish line.

ICC CT 2009: Pakistan, who won the toss, put a mammoth 302 on the board, thanks to Shoaib Malik's 128, and Yousuf's almost run-a-ball 87. In their chase, India got bundled out for 248, despite fifties from Virender Sehwag, and Rahul Dravid. Spinners Saeed Ajmal and Shahid Afridi were the stars for Pakistan in bowling.

ICC CT 2013: In a rain-curtailed match, Pakistan scored a paltry 165, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being India's bowling spearhead. Team India chased down a reduced target of 102 with ease as Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 48, and Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 22.

ICC CT 2017: India's formidable batting trio, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, and Dhawan all stuck half-centuries to help their side set a steep 320-run target. Despite Azhar Ali's study fifty, Pakistan kept losing wickets regularly as they folded for 164, with Umesh Yadav picking three, while Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets apiece.

ICC CT 2017 Final: In a one-sided final, riding on Fakhar Zaman's blistering 114, Pakistan put up 338 on board, with fifties from veterans like Azhar Ali, and Mohammed Hafeez as well. Mohammed Amir wrecked India's top order claiming the famed top three, and then Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali choked the middle-over to hand Pakistan their first CT trophy. Only Pandya kept India in the hunt, hitting a 43-ball 76.

CT Edition Result Venue ICC CT 2004 Pakistan won by 3 Wickets Birmingham ICC CT 2009 Pakistan won by 54 Runs Centurion ICC CT 2013 India won by 8 Wickets Birmingham ICC CT 2017 India won by 124 Runs Birmingham ICC CT 2017 Pakistan won by 180 Runs London

Top Scorers in India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Matches

Leading the top scorers list in IND vs PAK CT ties is Pakistan's former skipper Shoaib Mali, who has amassed 177 runs in five matches, and is the only batter from both sides to hit a hundred in the competition when they play each other. Shikhar Dhawan has the best average of all the top five run-getters, while Malik's is the lowest. India’s Performance in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Past Record of Men in Blue in Mega Event Ahead of CT 2025.

Player Runs Average 100s/50s Shoaib Malik 177 35.40 1/0 Mohammad Yousuf 168 168 2/0 Rahul Dravid 143 71.50 2/0 Shikhar Dhawan 137 45.66 1/0 Virat Kohli 124 62 1/0

Top Wicket-Takers in India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Matches

Pakistan's hero from their first two wins in any ICC event Naved-ul-Hasan is the leading wicket-taker in IND vs PAK CT matches, with 6, including a four-wicket haul in a 2009 clash at Centurion. India's Ashish Nehra is the first player to claim a four-fer in IND vs PAK CT match, taking the 4 for 55 in the same match, but in the first innings.

Player Wickets Economy Four-Wicket Haul Naved-ul-Hasan 6 4.05 1 Mohammad Amir 5 4.24 0 Ashish Nehra 5 5 1 Hasan Ali 4 5.39 0 Ravindra Jadeja 4 5.83 0

The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will be a chance for several players to feature in an IND vs PAK match for the last time, while for a few it will be a first-hand experience of the pressure and magnanimity of the encounter, which could make them a household name or a forgotten piece in the long-list of tales.

