Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10: TRUSTWELL Hospitals, a leading medical institution in Asia specializing in complex reconstructive surgeries, has successfully performed a groundbreaking ear reconstruction surgery, transforming the life of 14-year-old Himalesh (name changed) from Malaysia. Born with Microtia, a rare congenital condition affecting 1 in 10,000 children, Himalesh lacked external ears, which severely impacted his hearing and social development.

Despite undergoing local surgeries in Malaysia, Himalesh continued to face challenges, prompting his determined parents to seek a more advanced, permanent solution. After extensive research, they chose TRUSTWELL Hospitals in Bengaluru, known for its expertise in complex ear reconstruction procedures.

A specialized team of surgeons at TRUSTWELL Hospitals led by Dr. Vishwas Vijayadev, Dr. Shreyas Pradeep, and Dr. Sravya Kakollu performed a highly intricate 10-hour surgical procedure. Utilizing cartilage harvested from Himalesh's own ribs, the team meticulously sculpted a new ear, using his father's ear as a template for natural aesthetics. The procedure required exceptional precision to avoid facial nerve damage, ensuring both functional and cosmetic success.

Consultant Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery TRUSTWELL Hospitals Bengaluru, Dr. Vishwas Vijayadev, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about Microtia and its surgical solutions. "Many children with Microtia either suffer in silence due to social stigma or rely on prosthetics, which are not a permanent solution. This advanced surgical approach using a rib framework offers a lasting, natural reconstruction with the patient's own tissues, restoring both appearance and function."

The reconstruction process will be completed in two stages. The first surgery has successfully created the foundational ear structure, integrating it with the skin for a natural look. In six months, a follow-up procedure will finalize the ear's external shape and include the creation of an auditory opening to enhance hearing capability.

Himalesh's mother expressed immense relief and gratitude for the successful procedure. "This surgery has changed my son's life. He used to feel isolated and self-conscious due to his condition, but now he has newfound confidence. The team at TRUSTWELL Hospitals has not only given him an ear but a brighter future. We are deeply thankful for their precision, care, and expertise."

Microtia reconstruction is more than a medical procedure; it is a life-changing intervention that restores confidence, social well-being, and functional ability. For children like Himalesh, this surgery is not just about appearance but about empowerment, enabling them to lead a more fulfilling and socially engaged life.

With pioneering efforts like those at TRUSTWELL Hospitals, more children suffering from congenital ear deformities can now access cutting-edge treatments that offer a permanent, transformative solution, ensuring a future where they no longer feel different but fully included.

