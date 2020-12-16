New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vocab Guru is a smart learning platform that provides complete vocabulary, English learning and personality development training for a general audience, and several courses like GRE, CAT, Bank Po, Govt jobs, college and school students, etc. with amazing, unique audio-visual techniques.

As competitive exams and professional space continue to evolve, students and professionals alike must have a firm grip on English and implement the correct usage of the English language for their professional needs or performing well in competitive exams like GRE, CAT, GMAT, Govt. jobs, Banking & for School and College levels.

Vocab Guru with the motto of "Learn English the Smartest Way" is looking to improve and streamline the process of learning English in a fun and smarter way - and to enable professionals and students to have a smoother and more integrated experience of meeting their English learning requirement needs.

Vocab Guru has launched in 2019 and has been constantly updating it with new features and content. We are constantly enhancing our features to provide integrated solutions to our users.

"We have come across several obstacles and have learned the art of not giving up no matter what. We believe startups never fail, it is the founders or people working on it who give up at some point," said, Bishnu Acharya.

"I have a close attachment with Education and achieving academic excellence. I was born in a small town in India and made it to Google at Silicon Valley (USA), but I have faced plenty of obstacles during my journey and always wanted to make an impact on millions of people facing similar issues. I was having great difficulties while achieving my English cut-offs during competitive exams and for job interviews even though I graduated from NIT Warangal which is among the top 10 Engineering colleges in India. That intrigued me to resolve this problem and bring a solution and simplify the learning process for millions of students and professionals and they can access it anywhere and anytime they want to accomplish their learning goals in a fun, engaging, and smarter way using our unique, innovative, audio-visual techniques with long-term retention," he further added.

Vocab Guru has more than 70,000 mobile App users with over 10,000 Facebook page likes and rated 4.8/5 on google play store. Especially after COVID-19, there has been tremendous growth in our user base, and it has increased to 3 times than before. We have recently partnered with Reliance Jio and will be launching on Jio platforms. With the partnership, they will help us reach over 1 million userbases by mid-2021.

"There have been some great changes in the world amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. It has impacted many startups and businesses whereas it has given a boost to Ed-tech making. The world is now realizing the importance of Ed-tech," he said, talking about the impact of COVID on their functioning.

As part of the expansion plan, Vocab Guru is now planning to introduce artificial intelligence and machine learning into their programs to provide customized solutions for their users as well as live sessions connecting teachers to students across the globe.

