Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 19: Setting a new benchmark in the field of education through technology and innovation, Garima Group successfully organized Garima NextGen Meet 2.0 on January 17 at Shri Garima Vidya Mandir, Kila Road. The event emerged as a powerful example of the seamless integration of modern education, safety, and technological innovation.

The program clearly reflected Garima Group's forward-thinking vision toward future-ready education. The event witnessed an impressive presence of students, parents, and teachers, making it highly engaging and impactful.

Shri Garima Vidya Mandir, located near the airport on Kila Road, is a well-established and reputed educational institution founded in 1988. For the past 38 years, the school has stood as a symbol of quality education, discipline, and strong moral values. Affiliated with the Madhya Pradesh Board, the institution currently caters to nearly 2,500 students.

The major highlight of Garima NextGen Meet 2.0 was the introduction of Humanoid Robot-based interactive technology, which captured everyone's attention.

Designed to communicate like humans, the humanoid robot interacts with students, answers their questions, and makes the learning process more engaging, simple, and effective.

This advanced technology will introduce students to future-oriented fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotics from an early age. The humanoid robot will be used for students from primary to senior classes, helping enhance their curiosity, analytical thinking, and overall learning abilities.

Garima Group believes that education should not remain limited to textbooks but must continuously evolve with time. The inclusion of the humanoid robot aims to strengthen innovative thinking, practical learning, and technological understanding among students. This initiative reflects Garima Group's educational philosophy, where modern technology and Indian values progress hand in hand.

Speaking on the occasion, Garima Group Director Santosh Bagora said,

"We believe that today's education should not be confined to books alone. A balanced integration of technology, safety, and values is what shapes self-reliant and responsible citizens."

Garima Group Chairman Mohanlal Bagora, Advocate, stated,

"Modern education combined with strong ethical values is the greatest need of today. Garima Group has been shaping the future of generations with this vision for years."

Garima Group Executive Director Prakhar Bagora added,

"When technology is used in the right direction, it makes education far more impactful. Garima NextGen Meet 2.0 is a strong reflection of this belief."

Looking ahead, Garima Group will continue to work toward strengthening education through Robotics and AI-based learning, innovation-driven academic programs, and enhanced practical and technical exposure for students. The school is steadily moving forward to further reinforce a technology-driven education model.

