The grapevine is buzzing with what could be the biggest crossover event in Indian sports and entertainment history. Word on the street is that Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is set to join forces with his close friend Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by picking up a significant 8% stake in the franchise. BMC Elections 2026: Ranbir Kapoor Proudly Flaunts His Inked Finger After Casting Vote (Watch Video).

While the IPL has always been a blend of cricket and cinema, this latest leak suggests a deal unlike any we’ve seen before, moving Ranbir from the stands of the Chinnaswamy Stadium directly into the boardroom.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rumoured RCB Deal Breakdown

According to the latest chatter circulating in industry circles and social media, the deal isn't just about cold, hard cash. Insiders suggest a unique 2/6 split structure that has everyone talking.

The rumour claims Ranbir would invest roughly INR300-350 crore for a 2% cash stake, while the remaining 6% would be granted as "sweat equity." In exchange, the Animal star would reportedly sign over his global image rights to RCB for the next decade, making him the permanent face of the franchise’s marketing blitz.

The BlackRock Connection

The gossip mill is also linking this move to a massive shake-up in RCB’s ownership. With whispers that global investment titan BlackRock is eyeing a majority share in the team, bringing in a face as recognisable as Ranbir Kapoor is being seen as a masterstroke.

By adding a Bollywood A-lister to the mix, the new owners would ensure the team maintains its glamour quotient and deep-rooted Indian fan base, even if the parent company shifts to international hands.

Ranbir and Virat: A Dream Duo

Fans are already losing their minds over the prospect of the RK-VK partnership. Ranbir and Virat Kohli have long shared a high-profile bromance, often seen together in advertisements and at social events. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Given Permission To Host IPL, International Matches Again, Says Karnataka State Cricket Association.

The idea of Ranbir standing on the podium during the IPL auctions alongside the RCB management is a scenario that has sent social media into a tailspin. Gossip enthusiasts suggest that Ranbir’s experience with his football team, Mumbai City FC, makes him the perfect candidate to finally bring that championship luck to the Bengaluru cricket side.

