Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13: In a bold step towards fostering environmental leadership, the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) has launched the second edition of its celebrated Sustainability Awards 2024-25. Building on the remarkable success of its inaugural edition, this year's program seeks to honour the companies and institutions that are redefining sustainability. Applications are now officially open, with the deadline for submission set for May 31, 2025.

Reaffirming its commitment to building a smarter and greener urban future, ELCITA's Chairman, Dr V Veerappan emphasized that the awards are more than a recognition--they are a movement. "ELCITA has always envisioned a future transformed not just by infrastructure, but by bold, sustainable ideas. This initiative celebrates organizations that embody our vision of a sustainable, smart, and inclusive Electronics City."

A champion of sustainable urban development, ELCITA has long demonstrated its philosophy through action. The township boasts lush green belts along key thoroughfares, an expanding network of pedestrian walkways, and widespread adoption of Yulu e-bikes, significantly cutting reliance on fossil fuels. These initiatives have elevated the quality of life for thousands of daily commuters while positioning Electronics City as a national model for eco-integrated urban design.

This year's Sustainability Awards will recognize excellence across two broad dimensions: (a) Overall Excellence in Sustainability Management, with gold and silver distinctions, and (b) Sectoral Excellence Awards that spotlight achievements in areas such as water management, waste management, energy efficiency, biodiversity preservation, and air quality management.

Open to companies and institutions operating within Bengaluru, the awards welcome applications from large, medium and small, IT & ITES enterprises, educational and research institutions, hospitality establishments, commercial enterprises, and public service providers. Participants can submit application in any one of the mentioned categories. Evaluation will be by an independent panel comprising seasoned experts in sustainable leadership.

For companies committed to sustainability, this platform offers more than accolades; it provides a rare opportunity to showcase their achievements before peers, policymakers, and the wider public. It is a chance to inspire others within and beyond Electronics City and contribute actively to Bengaluru's evolving identity as a cleaner, more climate-resilient metropolis. Winners will not only be honoured at a formal ceremony in June 2025 but will also gain visibility across ELCITA's communication channels and partner media platforms, cementing their status as leaders in the sustainability movement.

ELCITA invites all eligible organizations to take part in this important celebration of environmental stewardship. To learn more about the awards and submit an application, visit https://elcita.in/sustainability-awards-2024-25/.

