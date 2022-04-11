Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 11 (ANI/PNN): Nowadays Punjabi Songs are in trending. Now the new Punjabi song Chocolate of famous Punjabi singer Manveer Singh has been released from the official channel of Elegant Eye Music, which is being liked a lot. Produced by Ajay Jain and Kumar Abhishek, this beautiful music video features Niharika Tiwari and Puneet Malhotra.

Elegant Eye Production Presents Song Chocolat is composed by Riyaz while the heartwarming lyrics are penned by Sankhyan. Manveer Singh's voice has taken the song to new heights. The Co producers of the song are Parminder Pal Singh and Paramjeet Kaur.

Also Read | RR vs LSG, IPL 2022: Dropping Shimron Hetmyer Proved Too Costly for Lucknow Super Giants.

The song is getting good response from the music lovers. The USP of this song is that it can be enjoyed by everyone as it has a universal feeling.This music video has been shot at a breathtaking location of Dubai. While both Niharika Tiwari and Puneet Malhotra look very beautiful in the video, Singer Manveer Singh is stunning everyone with his performance. The DOP of this Latest Romantic Punjabi Song is Gagan Randhawa, Director Mayank Gupta and Himank Goyal.

Elegant eye music Founded by Ajay Jain is one of the pledged to carve the enthusiastic millennial accross the nation and giving them a concrete platform to reverberate with the audience -loving music. More music videos are coming soon from Elegant Eye Music. Its next upcoming music video is with Sonu Kakkar.

Also Read | China-Pakistan Ties To Be Better Under Shehbaz Sharif Than Former PM Imran Khan, Says Chinese Media.

Sources revealed that, Kumar Abhishek Came to mumbai to portray his dream to be an actor and become a producer. He marked his debut in production by producing a commercial drama Film "COAT" that featured Sanjay Mishra with versatile actor Vivaan Shah and the film is narrated by the legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah.

https://youtu.be/Utc04QPxfVM

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)