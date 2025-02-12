NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: The National Finals of ELevate 2025, Enabling Leadership's flagship event, concluded on a high note, bringing together over 800 underserved children from across the country for an inspiring showcase of talent, resilience, and leadership.

A culmination of a six-month-long journey that began with 10,000 underserved children participating in regional qualifiers, ELevate 2025 provided a dynamic platform for these students to showcase their skills in football (EL Play), music (EL Create), and LEGO-based innovation (EL Build). From 30+ regional events held across cities and rural towns to the grand national stage, these children have proven that leadership is not bound by circumstances but fuelled by opportunity and vision.

ELevate 2025 was inaugurated by Sumithasri Eranti, Chairwoman, Schaeffler India. Esteemed Guests of Honour including Ajith Singh, CEO, Feeding India, Anup Mishra, Senior Director, Oracle Cloud; Kishore Kumar, India Philanthropies Head, Microsoft; Ankita, Sony Music; Sarika, SpaceMatrix; Terry Phelan, Technical Director, SUFC graced the occasion, reinforcing the collective effort to nurture future leaders.

ELevate 2025 was supported by Feeding India (a Zomato Giveaway) as the Nutrition partner and Oyo as the Accommodation Partner and by McDonald's & Hangyo ice creams. The programs of Enabling Leadership are supported by Sony Music, FIFA Foundation, Common Goal, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Foundation, Akamai, and many other leading corporations.

Ravi Sonnad, Founder & CEO of Enabling Leadership Global shared, "This year, we have awarded scholarships worth Rs. 25 Lakh to around 200 students who came out as winners during the National Finals at ELevate 2025. We believe that talent should never be limited by circumstances. Through our scholarship program, we are committed to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to complete their education and pursue their dreams. This is not just financial support--it is our investment in the leaders, innovators, and changemakers of tomorrow."

The event also included thought-provoking panel discussions on pertinent topics like - Climate Change, The Future of Jobs and 21st Century Skills that saw deliberations by subject experts and industry leaders.

Throughout the two-day event, students competed in mixed gender football matches, immersive music performances, LEGO innovation showcases, and an exciting treasure hunt.

As the curtains closed on ELevate 2025, one message remained clear--when young minds are given the right platform, they don't just rise; they ELevate.

Enabling Leadership remains committed to empowering children to defy the impossible and looks forward to expanding the reach and impact of its programs in the years to come.

With a bold mission to empower 100,000 children by 2030, Enabling Leadership is changing the narrative for underserved communities. Enabling Leadership is a global non-profit organisation that equips children from under-served backgrounds with the essential Life and Leadership skills necessary for them to work themselves out of the cycle of poverty and become productive and responsible adults.

The organisation currently reaches around 10,000 children between the ages of 9-15 across 7 cities and 45 villages in India, Cambodia, Singapore and Kenya. Its programs use the mediums of music (Enabling Leadership Create), football (Enabling Leadership Play) and Lego-type building blocks (Enabling Leadership Build) to inculcate 21st century skills, values and attitudes so students grow to be tomorrow's role models, global citizens, and change makers.

For more details, please visit enablingleadership.org.

