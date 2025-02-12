Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated every year in India, especially in Maharashtra, with a lot of pomp and fervour. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 19. It marks the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, the greatest Maratha ruler and warrior. He founded a powerful empire, the Maratha Empire, in the 17th century and won major battles. He was known for his bravery, brilliant military strategies, commitment, and dedication to his people. His leadership and resilience continue to inspire generations. On this day, various schools, constitutions, and organisations conduct programmes, speeches, events, and plays that talk about his life and accomplishments. Leaders and inspirational figures pay tribute to Shivaji Maharaj and remember and honour the sacrifices he made. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About Shiv Jayanti That Marks the Birthday of Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Date

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 19.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti History

Every year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, is celebrated on February 19. Shivaji Maharaj was born to Shahaji Bhosale and Jijabai in 1630. During his early years, his mother instilled in him values of justice, courage, and valour. Shivaji’s reign started after he ascended the throne in 1674, and his rise to power was anything but ordinary. He was an exceptional leader who was also a very strategic warrior. He treated people of all religions and communities with the utmost respect. His empire spanned western India, including Maharashtra and parts of Madhya Pradesh, to Gujarat and Karnataka.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Rituals

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti celebrations are marked by various rituals and traditions. The Shiv Jayanti celebrations usually begin with a traditional puja that takes place at Shivneri Fort. A garland is placed over Shivaji Maharaj’s statue and honoured. In Maharashtra, processions known as ‘Shiv Jyoti’ are organised where participants dress in traditional Maratha attire and reenact moments from Shivaji’s life. Many visit Shivaji’s monuments, offer their prayers, and participate in community feasts.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Significance

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is not just a celebration of the birth of a great king; it also reminds us of the values he upheld throughout his life. The day serves as a powerful reminder to rekindle the spirit of unity and pride in India. It is also a great opportunity for the younger generations to learn more about the great Maratha warrior and the rich cultural heritage and legacy he left behind. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Date as per Hindu Calendar: Know All About the Birth Anniversary of the Great Maratha Warrior King.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is a time to pay tribute and honour Shivaji Maharaj, the greatest Maratha warrior. On this day, let’s vow to remember the values he upheld and learn more about our history and culture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).