New Delhi [India], April 3: Empire Foods, one of the largest importers and distributors of premium frozen and chilled food products in India, is pleased to announce a landmark tie-up with Oceanpick, South Asia's first and only commercial-scale offshore finfish farm. With this collaboration, Oceanpick's sustainable Round Island Barramundi will now be available to India's food service industry- catering to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and other food service providers with a premium, healthy, and nutrient-rich seafood option.

This partnership will make Round Island Barramundi available throughout India, so food service businesses can now experience one of the highest qualities and most sustainable ocean raised Barramundi products. The tie-up comes at a crucial time as the need for sustainable and premium seafood alternatives grows in the Indian market.

Healthy, Sustainable Fish for India

Oceanpick's Round Island Barramundi raised in pristine waters off the northeast coast of Sri Lanka, using sustainable aquaculture practices to cultivate fish in perfect natural conditions. This amazing Barramundi has a wonderful taste with a great nutritional profile with omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, vitamins and so much more which is why it makes for a delicious and healthy option for the most discerning customers.

Round Island Barramundi already has an established following across key international markets, and now with Empire Foods' strategic distribution capabilities in India, this premium offering is now in the heart of the Indian subcontinent. In line with its focus on sustainability and superior quality offerings, Empire Foods will fill the gap in the availability of responsible seafood sources to India's food service industry.

Yogesh Grover, Founder Director, Empire Foods said, "We are extremely excited to launch Round Island Barramundi to the Indian market in association with Oceanpick. "This partnership is a perfect fit with our legacy of providing customers with the best seafood possible. With a growing appetite for high-quality, sustainable products, Indian food service is hungry for the answer... Place your order with Round Island Barramundi! We are sure this product will become popular very soon in the diverse food culture of India."

Irfan Thassim, Managing Director of Oceanpick, said, "Our vision has always been to provide responsibly harvested seafood without compromising on quality or sustainability. By partnering with Empire Foods, we can expand our footprint into the Indian market, which has seen a growing demand for premium, sustainable seafood. We are pleased to introduce Round Island Barramundi to India and are certain that the product's great taste and health benefits will appeal to Indian consumers."

Barramundi Shines at AAHAR 2025

Considering the growing demand for responsibly sourced, high-quality seafood in India, Round Island Barramundi's expansion into the region is very much well-timed. As health and wellness takes central stage, seafood that is tasty and nutritious is top of the mind for consumers and food service providers. Its flaky texture and sweet taste make barramundi the perfect component of everything from haute cuisine to the nightly dinner grind.

As part of the launch, Empire Foods and Oceanpick had also participated in the AAHAR - International Food & Hospitality Fair 2025, one of the largest B2B events in the food and hospitality industry. The event was slated from March 5-8, 2025, at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, India. Eventgoers were able to taste Round Island Barramundi, see its versatility across different culinary applications, and learn about its sustainable farming practices.

About Empire Foods

Empire Foods, the food division of Empire Industries Limited, is among the largest importers and distributors of premium frozen and chilled food products in India. It has been operating for over 121 years and has a dedication towards quality, reliability, and satisfaction for its customers.

About Oceanpick

South Asia's first and only commercial scale offshore finfish farm, Oceanpick, specializes in the ethical farming of Barramundi. The company operates in the clear waters off the Northeast coast of Sri Lanka, which farm with advanced and sustainable methods to produce optimum quality Barramundi with the least environment damage. Oceanpick's goal is to deliver seafood products that are responsibly sourced and adhere to the absolute best quality, taste, and sustainability standards. Other attributes include-their products are rich in OMEGAs (Heart Healthy) and low in calories. They are rich in taste and flavors and is versatile in terms of cooking.

