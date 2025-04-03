New Delhi, April 3: The Lamborghini Temerario will be launched on April 30, 2025, in the global market. The upcoming super sports car will be launched as the successor of the previous Lamborghini Huracan. The plug-in hybrid system will power the car, featuring 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The engine of the Lamborghini Temerario will be paired with the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The German automobile company will keep the same sleek design as Temerario but introduce notable changes in the front fascia and interior features. The car will have hexagonal-shaped DRLs accompanying the LED headlamps. It will also have LED taillights with exhaust in the centre.

Lamborghini Temerario will be built on an aluminium superframe, which will allow better twisting under applied torque. It comes with 20-inch tyres on the front and 21-inch tyres on the rear. Some outer elements, like the lower-dip spoiler, are reminiscent of the Lamborghini Huracan model.

Inside, the Lamborghini Temerario offers several new features that offer comfort and a better riding experience. The super sports car has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch infotainment system (vertical). Passengers have a 9.1-inch display.

Lamborghini Temerario's engine produces 789 bhp power and 729 Nm torque, and an additional 148 bhp power and 300 Nm is added due to the electric motors leading to 920 bhp total power. The car has a 3.8 kWh battery that can be charged in 30 minutes with the help of a 7 kW AC charger. Temerario achieves 0-100 kmph within 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 340 kmph. It will compete with models like the McLaren GT and McLaren 750S when it launches. Aston Martin Vantage, and 2023 Ferrari 296GTB.

