Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: SHELeadIndia is proud to announce the conclusion of EmpowerHER24, the second edition of its flagship event aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. EmpowerHER24 brought together not only hundreds of aspiring & leading women entrepreneurs from and around Pune, but also women industry leaders and experts across India for an event aimed at networking and business growth. After the overwhelming success of last year's event, everyone was looking forward to this another opportunity. EmpowerHER24 is an event for women entrepreneurs by a woman entrepreneur. It acted as a platform for women entrepreneurs to express ideas, accelerate their ventures and establish new partnerships. This year's edition featured a diverse range of expertise designed to address the key obstacles or challenges and opportunities faced by our women entrepreneurs in business. "Women entrepreneurs are an inspiration and it's important to provide them with equal opportunities. We all need to come together and grow broader aspects for the future leaders across the country," said Social Impact Expert, Sahiti Divi who was the keynote speaker. The event brought together around 200 women entrepreneurs who had an opportunity to interact with industry leaders and business mentors and a possibility of new emerging collaborations. Leading entrepreneurs shared their insights on business strategy and innovation. "As technology tools are playing a major role across industries, we had focused upon AI, e-commerce and other digital tools for scaling the business and creating opportunities. The future of women entrepreneurship is brighter than ever, and events like EmpowerHER24 are key to ensuring that we build the ecosystem that women entrepreneurs deserve," said Nikita Vora, Founder, SHELeadIndia. "EmpowerHER24 has once again proven to be an invaluable platform for women entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. We are thrilled to be a part of it and look forward to continuing to support and amplify the voices of women in business through SHELeadIndia," asserted Surbhi Anand, Founder of Kwirky, one of the participant entrepreneurs. Industry pioneers like Author Nancy Katyal, VP - International Operations at INVIDI Technologies; Deepti Khutal, Menstrual Health Activist; Dr Sania Siddiqui and others shared valuable insights on leadership, business innovation and scaling ventures during this EmpowerHER24 for all women entrepreneur participants.

