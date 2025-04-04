PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Endura Mass, the leading weight gain supplement brand from Cipla Health, has partnered with Lucknow Super Giants - the franchise team of the Indian Premier League as their 'Official Weight Gainer Nutrition partner.' With this strategic partnership, the brand intends to strengthen its connection with the audience as the most trusted weight gainer in the country.

As a pioneer in India's weight gain category, Endura Mass has empowered more than 100 million individuals over the last 20 years to achieve their desired weight with a science-backed product. A vegetarian formulation rich in essential nutrients, and available in delicious flavours, it is designed to support holistic well-being. The association with Lucknow Super Giants strengthens the brand play and spreads awareness about the importance of weight gain benefit starting from 6 weeks of consuming the product as recommended on pack. Just as the Indian Premier League (IPL) fosters emerging cricket talent, Endura Mass supports underweight individuals on their journey to a healthier weight while also empowering them with confidence and nourishing lifestyle.

To celebrate the partnership, the brand has launched an ad film that captures the passion of cricket fans in India, highlighting the unwavering support of Lucknow Super Giants' followers. The film also showcases Endura Mass's range of tasty flavours, reinforcing its appeal as India's trusted weight gain solution. Featuring cricket stars Rishabh Pant, David Miller, and Nicholas Pooran, the film is being aired across TV and digital platforms.

The association will be amplified through a 360-degree campaign, featuring packaging, digital, print, television, and OOH activations to promote the partnership.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Shivam Puri, MD & CEO, Cipla Health Ltd., said, "For over two decades, Endura Mass has been India's most trusted weight gain solution. Rooted in science, our products are designed to support individuals on their journey toward a healthier lifestyle. Just as the team exemplifies performance on the field, Endura Mass is committed to empowering individuals with the right nutrition to achieve their goals. Through our association with the Lucknow Super Giants, we aim to inspire audience and reinforce the importance of the right solution for peak performance, mirroring the ethos of our brand."

"We are delighted to join hands with Endura Mass as our Official Weight Gainer Nutrition partner," says Vinay Chopra, CEO of Lucknow Super Giants. "Clean nutrition and peak physical performance are crucial for success in the highly competitive world of IPL cricket. This belief also aligns with the mission of Endura Mass to support the nutritional needs of the consumers looking to gain weight the right way."

You can catch the film here.

About Cipla Health Limited:

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20 brands with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials).

For media queries, please contact:Neha TiwariEmail: neha.tiwari1@Cipla.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658049/Endura_Mass_Lucknow_Super_Giants.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658055/Cipla_Health_Logo.jpg

