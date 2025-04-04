Concerns about a potential collision with Earth were initially raised after the discovery of a new asteroid. Asteroid 2024 YR4 had sparked fears that it might strike Earth in 2032. However, updated data has since revised these predictions, alleviating initial concerns but introducing new uncertainties regarding its trajectory. When asteroid 2024 YR4 was first identified in December 2024, the chances of it colliding with Earth were considered low, with NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies estimating a 3% probability. As further calculations were conducted, these estimates were significantly lowered, with the likelihood of impact now reduced to just 0.28%. Super Pink Moon 2025 Date: April’s Full Moon Will Be a Micromoon; How To Watch the Rare Celestial Event? Significance and Other Details To Know.

Updated Predictions Reduce Earth Collision Risk

When asteroid 2024 YR4 was first detected in December 2024, the likelihood of it colliding with Earth was estimated to be relatively low, with NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies assigning a 3% chance. As further data became available, that risk decreased significantly, dropping to just 0.28%, providing reassurance to experts. In late March 2025, the James Webb Space Telescope provided even more accurate data, confirming that the asteroid is not on a collision course with Earth. While the risk of impact has been ruled out, scientists continue to monitor the situation, leaving some uncertainties yet to be fully resolved. Asteroid 2025 BX1 To Hit Earth? All About the 150ft Celestial Body Approaching Our Plant.

Could YR4 2024 Hit The Moon?

While Earth is no longer at risk, a small possibility remains for the Moon. According to astronomer Andrew Rivkin, there is now a 2% chance that asteroid YR4 2024 could collide with the Moon, a slight increase from NASA’s previous estimate of 1.7% in February. Before the asteroid moves farther into space, the Webb Telescope is set to observe it again in May 2025. These observations will provide scientists with more detailed insights into near-Earth objects and their potential paths.

What Would Happen If YR4 2024 Collided With The Moon?

The Moon has been shaped by asteroid impacts for billions of years, and while a collision with 2024 YR4 would not alter its orbit, NASA confirms that it would create a new crater on its surface. Scientists continue to track the asteroid's trajectory and update their predictions as new data becomes available.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).