April 4, 2025, Special Days: April 4, 2025, is a day marked by a variety of unique and meaningful observances around the world. It includes cultural and historical events like the Qingming Festival in China and Senegal Independence Day, celebrating heritage and remembrance. Tech enthusiasts might recognise 404 Day, while animal lovers honour World Rat Day. Health and nutrition take the spotlight with Vitamin C Day and International Carrot Day, promoting wellness and healthy eating. There's also a serious note with the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, raising awareness about landmines and explosive hazards. Additionally, we celebrate the often-unsung heroes on School Librarian Day, the quirky eaters on National Picky Eaters Day, and indulge in a delicious treat on National Cordon Bleu Day.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 4, 2025 (Friday)

Qingming Festival Senegal Independence Day 404 Day World Rat Day Vitamin C Day International Carrot Day International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action International Mine Awareness Day School Librarian Day National Picky Eaters Day National Cordon Bleu Day National Hug a Newsperson Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 4, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:30 am on Friday, 4 April 2025 (IST)

6:30 am on Friday, 4 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:53 pm on Friday, 4 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 4 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Parveen Babi (4 April 1954 - 20 January 2005) Robert Downey Jr. Heath Ledger (4 April 1979 - 22 January 2008) Maya Angelou (4 April 1928 - 28 May 2014) Lisa Ray Hugo Weaving David Cross Barry Pepper Natasha Lyonne Christine Lahti Graham Norton Jamie Lynn Spears Gaurav Chopra Garry Sandhu Aindrita Ray Radhe Maa Mohit Malhotra Guddi Maruti Harvey Elliott Sami Khedira

April 3, 2025, Special Days.

