New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/TPT): An emerging entrepreneur, Rahul Kaushik has recently launched his new blockchain-based platform with the name 'Meta Whale World.'

The grand event took place in collaboration with Nelson Mandela Foundation on April 28, 2022.

The programme was held at a mass level at the luxury 5-star hotel, Sahara Star, in India's financial capital. Several renowned personalities from various fields graced the event with their august presence. These personalities included Shambhaji Raje (Member of Rajya Sabha), Gulshan Grover (Bollywood Actor), Ameesha Patel (Bollywood Actress), and Vaishali Samant (Indian Music Composer).

The platform was launched to allow users to build and monetize their gaming experience. The Binance Blockchain powered the platform and uses MTW's utility token. Metawhale World will allow actual ownership of the creation to all its existing gamers, and they even promise to reward every participant with their exclusive utility token-MTW. Further, for data protection and ensuring security, they have developed a decentralized control system that will restrict creator ownership in the current gaming market.

Talking about the need to launch Meta Whale World, Rahul Kaushik, the founder of this unique platform stated, "Well, it is a fact that this is an era of Digitization, Metaverse and Blockchain are merely not just buzzwords but a modern-day reality. My objective behind launching Meta Whale World is to develop the world's first open source decentralized metaverse. Our idea is to bring something realistic as the actual reality with the help of virtual reality and extended reality. We also want physical marketplaces that are currently happening in our current economy and Web 3.0 economy to run their marketplaces in the metaverse as well. We will be working for the Web 3.0 foundation and governance and make this digital place a safer and interesting space."

Meta Whale World, a virtual platform, will allow its community members to have complete control over their work, ranging from 3D arts to gaming assets. The newly-launched robust platform is easy to use and has a wide adoption that validates the network. The platform also allows all kinds of brands to promote their services and products.

