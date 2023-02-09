Newtown (Pennsylvania) [US], February 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced EPAM Systems India Private Limited (EPAM India) received the 2022 Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility [IT Sector] in the areas of education, environment, social innovation and community.

In 2022, thousands of children, students and startups benefited from EPAM India's corporate social responsibility initiatives, including:

- EPAM eKIDS Program: More than 12,000 students (48% girls) from under-represented communities, received access to high-quality computing education across India.

- Global Wild Wisdom Challenge: More than 25,000 children from nearly 400 schools helped accelerate tiger recovery efforts and raise awareness of the ecosystems in which they thrive, as part of an initiative in partnership with World Wildlife Fund India.

- #GreenTech Revolution: Under EPAM's Social Impact Innovation Program, startups from the clean tech, environmental tech and waste management sectors were provided equity-free grant funds, incubation for up to six months at Atal Incubation Centre - IIIT Hyderabad, and mentorship from EPAM experts for their innovation and entrepreneurship to sustainably solve pressing social challenges.

"EPAM not only relentlessly pursues the best technology solutions for our customers, but also integrates acting for good into everything we do," said Shamilka Samarasinha, Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at EPAM. "Our community involvement programs are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to achieve a better, more equitable future for all. EPAMers worldwide engage with their local communities through education and innovative programs, giving back by volunteering their time, talents and experiences to make a positive impact. I would like to thank the jury, our partners and all EPAMers who participated and continue to make these initiatives a tremendous success."

The Golden Peacock Awards, a benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide, honors the achievements of top-performing organizations that improve the quality of life for their workforce and communities. The award selection jury included the Chairmanship of Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India, former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider - leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

