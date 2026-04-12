Bankura (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): District administration in Bankura has intensified surveillance and vehicle checks ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, officials said on Sunday.

Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been deployed across key points to ensure strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and to prevent the movement of illicit cash, liquor, and other contraband.

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Sapan Kumar Pal, SST Magistrate for Sonamukhi, said checking operations have been underway continuously since the election process began.

"The checking has been going on continuously, day and night, ever since the election process began and the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) came into effect. We are checking every type of vehicle, small cars, large vehicles, two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and even buses. We are checking for items such as liquor, illicit cash, or similar contraband. People are cooperating with us. Nothing has been found today," he said.

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He added that detailed documentation is being maintained for all inspection activities.

"We submit daily reports; whenever something is seized, we document it in the report. Approximately 150 vehicles have been checked so far today," Pal said.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Niladri Shekhar Dana from the Bankura seat against TMC's Anup Mondal. In the 2021 elections, Niladri Dana won by a thin margin of 0.7 per cent of votes against TMC candidate Sayantika Banerjee.

The political temperature in West Bengal has risen, as polling for the 294-member Assembly will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. In the last state polls, both Congress and the Left Front failed to secure any seats. (ANI)

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