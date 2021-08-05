Mumbai, Aug 5: Equity benchmark indices hovered around flat levels during early hours on Thursday as traders booked profit across sectors.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 84 points or 0.15 per cent at 54,286 while the Nifty 50 inched lower by 10 points or 0.06 per cent to 16,249.

Except for Nifty IT which gained by 1.7 per cent, all sectoral indices were in the negative zone with Nifty PSU bank down by 1.6 per cent, realty by 1.2 per cent and metal by 0.9 per cent.

Among stocks, shares of Vodafone Idea cracked by 23 per cent to Rs 4.62 per unit as Kumar Mangalam Birla stepped down as Non-Executive Chairman after offering to give up his stake in the debt-ridden telecom company.

IndusInd Bank slumped up by 2.3 per cent to Rs 996.85 per share. Hindalco dropped by 1.6 per cent, Tata Steel by 1 per cent, ONGC by 1.9 per cent and Grasim by 1.6 per cent.

However, Wipro gained by 2.9 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 2.8 per cent, HCL Technologies by 2.3 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.2 per cent and Infosys by 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares held on to recent gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.22 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.32 per cent, Chinese blue chips fell 0.28 per cent and Hong Kong advanced 0.45 per cent.

