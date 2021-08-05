Lucknow, August 5: In a shocking incident, a man was killed while one other was injured after a group of seven people opened fire at them on Tuesday evening, as per reports. The duo was reportedly rushed to the hospital, however 35-year-old Pintu Rana was declared brought dead while his friend, identified as Monu, who sustained injuries, is currently undergoing treatment. The incident has been reported from Chanchli village of Jewar area in Greater Noida district of Uttar Pradesh. UP Shocker: Man Hires Contract Killer to Murder First Wife in Muzaffarnagar; Arrested.

Rana, Monu and their another accomplice Hari Om, who is an accused in 2015 Akhlaq murder case, went to meet another group in Chanchil village, as per a report by the Hindustan Times. The two groups had some personal problem over a woman. The issue between them increased, resulting in opening of fire. While Om managed to escape the spot, Rana and Monu were injured in the firing. UP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Raped by Drunk Relative in Budaun.

SHO Jewar Police Station, Umesh Bahadur, told the Hindustan Times “The two victims, along with Hari Om, had some personal enmity with the other group of people over a woman. Both the groups have registered cases against each other in Meerut and the investigation is still on. Things escalated last night and shots were fired."

A case has been filed against seven people in this regard after a complaint was lodged by Monu's family, as per the report. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and rioting. Police has launched an investigation in the matter.

