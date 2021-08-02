Grasim surged by 3 pc on Monday morning to Rs 1,598.25 per share.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded over half a per cent up during early hours on Monday tracking positive global cues as tensions around China's regulatory crackdown eased and the US showed progress on its infrastructure plan.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 277 points or 0.53 per cent at 52,864 while the Nifty 50 moved higher by 94 points or 0.6 per cent to 15,857.

All sectoral indices were in the positive terrain with Nifty realty gaining by 2.8 per cent, FMCG and pharma by 0.8 per cent each, and auto by 0.7 per cent.

Among stocks, Grasim surged by 3 per cent to Rs 1,598.25 per share while Adani Ports was up by 2.4 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Britannia, Titan, Axis Bank, SBI Life, Tata Consumer Products and UltraTech Cement. However, UPL lost by 1.7 per cent, Tata Steel 0.6 per cent and Wipro by 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were seeking a modicum of stability as Beijing's regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate amid disappointing economic news.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei bounced back 1.6 per cent. (ANI)

