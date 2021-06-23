Hero MotoCorp moved up by 2.5 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 2,979.60 per share.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Wednesday in volatile trade but auto scrips showed smart gains.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 26 points or 0.05 per cent at 52,562 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 9 points or 0.06 per cent to 15,782.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto gaining by 1 per cent and metal by 0.4 per cent. Banking gauges were in the negative terrain.

Among stocks, Hero MotoCorp moved up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 2,979.60 per share. Maruti Suzuki accelerated by 2.1 per cent and Tata Motors by 0.8 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance too were in the green. However, those which lost were Adani Ports, UPL, Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded higher following a strong performance on Wall Street overnight.

Hong Kong's Seng Index was up by 1.46 per cent while South Korea's Kospi gained by 0.42 per cent. Japan's Nikkei crawled up by 0.05 per cent. (ANI)

